Dubai Islamic Bank launches $1 bln Tier 1 sukuk at 6.75 pct - leads
January 14, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai Islamic Bank launches $1 bln Tier 1 sukuk at 6.75 pct - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a $1 billion perpetual capital-boosting sukuk at 6.75 percent, with the sale set to complete later on Wednesday, a document from lead managers said.

The pricing has tightened from its initial marked 7 percent area on Tuesday after strong interest from investors, with the order book topping $2 billion late on Tuesday.

The lender completed roadshows earlier this week in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and London.

HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint structuring banks, with Al Hilal Bank, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and DIB’s own investment banking team are arranging the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

