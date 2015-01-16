FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DIBS Payment Services: majority shareholder suggests delisting of company's shares
January 16, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DIBS Payment Services: majority shareholder suggests delisting of company's shares

Reuters Staff

Jan 16 (Reuters) - DIBS Payment Services publ AB :

* Said on Thursday, given that about 87.2 pct of the shares in the company are held by a single shareholder and another major shareholder holding about 10 pct of the shares, there is no basis for a functional or meaningful trading in the company’s shares

* Said majority shareholder therefore suggested that EGM to be held on Feb. 6 decides to instruct the Board to apply for delisting of the company’s shares from NASDAQ First North

* Said majority shareholder proposes election of new board with Bo Nilsson as Chairman

