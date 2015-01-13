FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DIC Asset expects gross rental income to increase to 145-147 mln euros in 2014
January 13, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DIC Asset expects gross rental income to increase to 145-147 mln euros in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Dic Asset AG :

* Preliminary figures for 2014 - board resolution passed to support the move of CEO Ulrich Hoeller to the supervisory board in 2016

* FY FFO of around 48 million euros ($56.83 million) versus 45.9 million euros in 2013

* FY gross rental income is expected to total between 145 million euros and 147 million euros (2013: 125.2 million euros)

* By end of 2014, realised a total sales volume of around 162 million euros (2013: 99 million euros)

* Board appointment of Sonja Waerntges as incumbent CFO has just been extended through end of 2018

* At end of 2015, at expiration of his current contract as CEO, Ulrich Hoeller will leave management board

* Achieved a letting result of about 240,000 square metres in 2014 (2013: 176,000 square metres)

* Realised an acquisition volume of around 180 million euros in 2014 (2013: 600 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
