BRIEF-DIC Asset says 9-month gross rental income up by 20 pct, to 110.7 mln euros
#Financials
November 11, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DIC Asset says 9-month gross rental income up by 20 pct, to 110.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG :

* Says forecast for 2014 FFO affirmed, at 47 million euros to 49 million euros

* 9-month gross rental income up by 20 pct, to 110.7 million euros

* Says nine-month FFO of 35.4 million euros was up 3 pct year-on-year (9-month 2013: 34.3 million euros)

* Nine-month profit for period of 5.9 million euros (9-month 2013: 10.6 million euros)

* Sees full-year rental income of between 145 million euros and 147 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
