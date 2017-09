Aug 14 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG : * Says forecast for 2014 FFO affirmed, at EUR 47 million to EUR 49 million * Says FFO up to EUR 23.6 million (H1 2013: EUR 23.1 million) * Says by year-end it expects rental income of between EUR 145 million and EUR

147 million (2013: EUR 125.2 million Source text for Eikon: