FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG : * Says profit for the period up 36 per cent, to EUR 16.0 million * Says FFO rose to EUR 45.9 million (2012: EUR 44.9 million) * Says consistent dividend of EUR 0.35 per share (unchanged from 2012) * Says forecast for 2014: FFO growth to continue to EUR 47-49 million