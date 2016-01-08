UPDATE 1-More than 30 parties show interest in buying Dick Smith - administrator

* Bids deadline is Jan 27

* Dick Smith failure brings criticism of private equity’s tactics (Recasts on buying interest)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - More than 30 parties have indicated their interest in buying failed Australian electronics retailer Dick Smith, administrator Ferrier Hodgson said, adding bids for the purchase will have to be submitted by Jan. 27.

“Ferrier Hodgson, as receivers for Dick Smith, will be placing advertisements online and in national and international newspapers next week to invite expressions of interest for the Dick Smith and Move businesses in Australia and New Zealand, to be submitted on or by 27 January 2016,” it said in a statement.

“To date over 30 parties interested in purchasing the business ... have contacted the receivers and this number is expected to increase once advertisements appear next week.”

Australia’s biggest electronics retailer went into voluntary administration on Tuesday after its lenders refused to shore it up amid falling sales.

The process of finding a buyer is expected to continue well into February, Ferrier Hodgson said.

Dick Smith’s collapse, just two years after listing, has sparked a fresh round of criticism about the methods that private equity firms use to prime their investments for sale.

Anchorage Capital Partners bought the company in 2012 for less than A$100 million ($70.51 million) from supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd, aggressively expanding its footprint before selling out for $A520 million just 15 months later. ($1 = 1.4182 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell, Swati Pandey and Melanie Burton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)