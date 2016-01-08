FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dick Smith administrators call for bids from buyers by Jan. 27
January 8, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Dick Smith administrators call for bids from buyers by Jan. 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Administrators for failed Australian electronics retailer Dick Smith have called for bids from potential buyers by Jan. 27, Ferrier Hodgson said on Friday.

“Ferrier Hodgson, as receivers for Dick Smith, will be placing advertisements online and in national and international newspapers next week to invite expressions of interest for the Dick Smith and Move businesses in Australia and New Zealand, to be submitted on or by 27 January 2016,” it said.

“This process is expected to continue well into February 2016.”

Australia’s biggest electronics retailer went into voluntary administration on Tuesday after its lenders refused to shore it up amid falling sales. (Reporting by Jane Wardell and Melanie Burton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

