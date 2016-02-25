FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Dick Smith fails to find buyer, to shut remaining stores
#Bankruptcy News
February 25, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Dick Smith fails to find buyer, to shut remaining stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bankrupt consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd will close down its remaining 363 stores in Australia and New Zealand after failing to find a buyer, receivers and managers of the company said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately the sale process has not resulted in any acceptable offers for the group as a whole or for Australia or New Zealand as standalone businesses,” receiver James Stewart said in a statement.

“The offers were either significantly below liquidation values or highly conditional or both.”

The retailer went into receivership with debt of A$390 million ($279.55 million) earlier this year after suffering weaker-than-forecast sales thanks to headwinds including competition from online retail.

The closure of its stores in both the countries is expected to take about 8 weeks, impacting nearly 3,000 jobs, receivers and managers said. ($1 = 1.3951 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
