Shearman private equity co-head moves to McDermott

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeremy Dickens, former co-head of the private equity practice at Shearman & Sterling, has joined McDermott Will & Emery as a partner in its New York office.

Dickens, who has nearly three decades of experience in private equity, advises boards, private equity firms and large family offices on complex transactions, including restructurings, securities offerings, and government and internal investigations.

