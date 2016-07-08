FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Shearman private equity co-head moves to McDermott
July 8, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Shearman private equity co-head moves to McDermott

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeremy Dickens, former co-head of the private equity practice at Shearman & Sterling, has joined McDermott Will & Emery as a partner in its New York office.

Dickens, who has nearly three decades of experience in private equity, advises boards, private equity firms and large family offices on complex transactions, including restructurings, securities offerings, and government and internal investigations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29oeOm7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
