Dick's Sporting Goods explores going private -sources

(Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc is holding early-stage conversations with a handful of buyout firms about going private, according to people familiar with the matter.

There is no formal sale process for the sporting goods retailer, these people said on Wednesday, and the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company could still decide not to go forward with a deal if the preliminary talks do not pan out.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods rose as much as 13.5 percent on Wednesday to $55.88 on news of a possible sale, giving it a market value of roughly $6.7 billion.

A representative for Dick’s Sporting Goods could not be reached for comment. The sources requested anonymity because the discussions are private.

Analysts have pegged Dick’s Sporting Goods as a potential buyout target, in part because its share performance has lagged peers. At Tuesday’s close, the stock had fallen 15 percent in the last 12 months, compared with a 6 percent rise for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Sector Discretionary index.

The recent $8.7 billion leveraged buyout of pet supply retailer PetSmart Inc by private equity firm BC Partners may also signal renewed appetite from buyout groups for brick-and-mortar retailers, analysts have said.

Founded in 1948 by Dick Stack at the age of 18, Dick’s Sporting Goods offers sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories at more than 597 locations throughout the United States.

The company’s net sales for the third quarter ended Nov. 1 rose 9 percent to $1.5 billion from a year earlier, while net income fell to $49.2 million from $50.0 million.