Dick's Sporting estimates profit above analysts forecasts

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc estimated fourth-quarter profit above analysts’ average forecasts, helped by a strong jump in same-store sales, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent in premarket trading.

Dick’s estimated earnings of $1.10 to 1.11 per share in the quarter ended Feb. 2, above its prior forecast of $1.04 to 1.07 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which sells everything from camping and golfing gear to winter wear and guns, said same-store sales rose a 7 percent in the holiday quarter, compared with its prior forecast of a rise of 3-4 percent.