November 19, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Dick'S Sporting Goods Q3 EPS $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc : * Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc sees full year non-GAAP shr about $2.62 to $2.65 excluding items * Anticipates FY capex to be about $299 million on a gross basis and approximately $258 million on a net basis * Q3 shr $0.40 ; Q3 sales $1.4 bln ; Q3 consolidated same store sales up 3.3% * Sees Q4 shr about $1.04 to $1.07 ; sees Q4 consolidated same store sales up 3-4%, adjusted for shifted calendar * Says narrows full year non-gaap EPS guidance range * FY consolidated same store sales are currently expected to be approximately flat to an increase of 1% * Q3 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 ; FY earnings per share view $2.64 --

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

