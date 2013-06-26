NTT unit Dimension Data eyeing more acquisitions in United States

CAPE TOWN, June 26 (Reuters) - South African IT firm Dimension Data Plc is looking at potential acquisitions in the United States, where it aims to more than treble revenue to $2.5 billion within five years, Chief Executive Brett Dawson said on Wednesday.

A unit of Japan’s Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp , Dimension Data bought California-based cloud computing firm OpSource two years ago.

“Specifically in the U.S. we have ambitions to go from about $800 million to about $2.5 billion through a plan which encompasses organic growth and (to) continue to fill out our competence... through targeted acquisitions,” Dawson told a news conference.

He did not say how much the company was looking to spend on acquisitions. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by David Dolan)