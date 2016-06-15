FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Didi Chuxing raises $7 bln in new funding-WSJ
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 15, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

China's Didi Chuxing raises $7 bln in new funding-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Chinese car-hailing app Didi Chuxing Technology Co has raised $7 billion in its latest fund raising effort, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Didi closed a $4.5 billion fundraising round that attracted $1 billion from Apple and $600 million from China Life Insurance Co Ltd, according to the WSJ report on Wednesday.

The funding round valued the company at more than $25 billion, WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/28Ed9Sz)

In addition, Didi secured a $2.5 billion debt package from China Merchants Bank Co, the Journal said.

Didi and China Merchants Bank Co were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.