RPT-China Merchants Bank invests $200 mln in latest Didi Kuaidi fundraising round-source
January 27, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-China Merchants Bank invests $200 mln in latest Didi Kuaidi fundraising round-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach story to alert)

BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China Merchants Bank Co Ltd agreed to invest $200 million into ride-hailing start-up Didi Kuaidi as part of a $3 billion fundraising round, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

A company spokeswoman declined to comment on China Merchants Bank’s (CMB) investment, but said Didi Kuaidi is now valued at $16.5 billion after the overall fundraising round.

CMB declined to comment.

On Tuesday, Didi Kuaidi announced a strategic partnership with CMB. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
