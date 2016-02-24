FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber's China rival Didi Kuaidi raising about $1 bln - WSJ
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 24, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Uber's China rival Didi Kuaidi raising about $1 bln - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing service Didi Kuaidi, a Chinese rival to Uber, plans to raise about $1 billion in its latest fundraising round, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The company is seeking to raise the funds on terms that would value it at more than $20 billion, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1T6YJ80)

Didi Kuaidi, which has the largest market share of car-hailing apps in China, said in September it had completed a $3 billion fundraising round.

The company is battling with Uber Technologies Inc’s local arm, a smaller but well-funded rival.

Didi Kuaidi, which is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.