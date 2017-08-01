FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Didi Chuxing announces tie-up with Uber's European rival Taxify
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes
Venezuela
Opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
Politics
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 1, 2017 / 7:43 AM / in an hour

Didi Chuxing announces tie-up with Uber's European rival Taxify

1 Min Read

A Taxify car drives in Tallinn, Estonia, June 13, 2017.Ints Kalnins

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese ride-sharing firm Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it would invest and collaborate with European ride-sharing firm, Taxify, in a strategic partnership.

Taxify, a rival to San Francisco-based Uber Technologies, is an Estonian company founded in 2013 that has 2.5 million users in 18 countries in Europe and Africa.

The two companies said in a joint statement that Didi would support Taxify's further growth and help it become the most popular transport option in Europe and Africa. They did not provide an investment amount.

Didi offers ride-sharing services to more than 400 million users, according to the company. It acquired Uber China in August 2016.

Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.