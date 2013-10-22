FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diebold settles U.S. bribery charges for $48 mln
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Diebold settles U.S. bribery charges for $48 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Diebold Inc, a maker of automated teller machines and bank security systems, agreed to pay more than $48 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil charges that it bribed officials in foreign countries to win business, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The SEC said Diebold agreed to pay a $25.2 million fine in a criminal case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice. The company will pay an additional $22.9 million and appoint an independent compliance monitor to settle SEC charges over alleged misconduct from 2005 to 2010.

According to the SEC, Diebold violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act when its units in China and Indonesia spent about $1.8 million on travel, entertainment and other gifts for senior officials at government-owned banks, hoping to influence the banks’ purchasing decisions.

It also said Diebold’s unit in Russia from 2005 to 2008 paid about $1.2 million in bribes related to the sale of ATMs to private banks in that country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.