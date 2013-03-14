FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D'Ieteren raises its stake in Belron for 39 mln euros
March 14, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-D'Ieteren raises its stake in Belron for 39 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren : * D‘Ieteren says will raise its interest in windshield repair business Belron’s equity capital by 2.12% points, reaching 94.85%, as a result of the exercise of his put option by a senior non-executive member of the Belron founding family, in accordance with the existing shareholders agreement, for a total consideration of circa EUR 39 million. * The remaining 5.15% of Belron’s equity capital are still owned by the founding family, including the family holding company of Belron’s CEO whose stake has increased. * Says transaction is in line with D‘Ieteren’s previously announced objective of reaching at least a 95% interest in Belron by 2014.

