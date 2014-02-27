FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-D'Ieteren full-year consolidated sales drop 1 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-D'Ieteren full-year consolidated sales drop 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren SA : * FY consolidated sales amount to EUR 5,470.5 million, -0.8 pct compared with 2012 * FY consolidated result before tax reaches EUR 152.8 million * FY proposes to maintain the gross dividend at EUR 0.80 per share for 2013 * Consolidated financial net debt has slightly increased from EUR 491.3 million to EUR 505.3 million eur * Expects its 2014 current consolidated result before tax, group’s share, to slightly decline compared with 2013 * Lower deliveries, offset by slight price improvement, leads to new vehicle sales of EUR 2,319.3 million (-5.8 pct compared with 2012)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.