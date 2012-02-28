UPDATE 1-D'Ieteren sees 2012 pretax profit down by a quarter

* 2011 pretax profit up 8.4 percent

* Sees 2012 pretax profit down by about 25 pct

* Plans 0.80 eur/share dividend vs 0.425 eur/share last time (Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Belgium’s largest car distributor D‘Ieteren forecast pretax profit would fall by a quarter in 2012 due to lower expected car sales after the end of tax incentives for eco-friendly vehicles.

The company forecast that the Belgian car market would decrease by 13.5 percent in 2012 due to the withdrawal of the incentive scheme at the end of last year, it said on Tuesday.

In December, car sales in the country increased by 67 percent as Belgians rushed to buy low-emission cars before the government scheme ran out. In the year, the Belgian market grew by 4.5 percent.

That helped push D‘Ieteren’s pretax profit up 8.4 percent to 297.4 million euros ($399.2 million) in 2011 as people went for eco-friendly cars, such as the Volkswagen BlueMotion range that it distributes in Belgium.

The pretax profit was slightly below the 303 million euros expected by four banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

D‘Ieteren’s other main business, vehicle glass replacement company Belron, reported a 0.9 percent hike in pretax profit and said it expected moderate sales growth this year.

During the year, D‘Ieteren received around 367 million pounds ($581.28 million) from the sale of its stake in Avis Europe, a car rental firm, by Avis Budget Group. ID:nL3E7HE0ZR]

That allowed it to increased its gross dividend for the year to 0.80 euros per share, almost double the 0.425 euros it paid out last time.

D‘Ieteren will join Belgium’s blue chip Bel 20 index of leading shares on March 19. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) ($1 = 0.6314 British pounds) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Helen Massy-Beresford)