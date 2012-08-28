UPDATE 1-D'Ieteren says mild winter hits windscreen sales

* H1 pre-tax profit 126 mln euros vs 105 mln expected

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sales at Belgian group D‘Ieteren’s windscreen replacement business Belron were hit by mild winter weather in its European and North American markets in the first half of the year, while sales of cars by its Belgian distribution division remained weak, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said profit before tax in the first half declined by about 25 percent to 126 million euros ($158 million), in line with the drop which it is forecasting for the full year.

However, cost-cutting at Belron helped the company beat the average forecast of 105 million euros expected by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

The company said the withdrawal of incentives to buy low emission vehicles sent deliveries of new cars in Belgium 6.1 percent lower in the first half.

Belgian car industry body Febiac expects the new car market to decline by 15 percent in 2012 to 485,000 new registrations, the company said.

D‘Ieteren also said it continued to expect its underlying profits this year to decline by around 25 percent, and that its outlook for Belron was “challenging”.

D‘Ieteren distributes the Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands in Belgium. ($1=0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Ethan Bilby, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Greg Mahlich)