D'Ieteren first-half pretax profit above forecasts
August 28, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

D'Ieteren first-half pretax profit above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Belgium’s largest car distributor and windshield replacement company D‘Ieteren said profit before tax in the first half declined to 126 million euros (158.34 million) in 2012 due to challenging mild winters in North America and Europe.

That was better than the 105 million euros expected by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

D‘Ieteren said it continued to expect its 2012 current consolidated result before tax, group’s share, to decline by around 25 percent.

D‘Ieteren distributes the Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Ethan Bilby, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

