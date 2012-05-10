FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D'Ieteren says windshield unit suffers from mild winter
May 10, 2012

D'Ieteren says windshield unit suffers from mild winter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 10 (Reuters) - Belgium’s largest car distributor D‘Ieteren said sales at its car windshield division, which operates as Autoglass, fell by 8 percent due to the mild winter weather, and repeated its outlook of profits falling by a quarter this year.

The company said overall sales fell 2.6 percent, while overall profits declined by 61.6 percent from the same period last year, when the division, Belron, benefited as more windshields cracked in the icy weather.

D‘Ieteren expects its 2012 current consolidated result before tax, group’s share, to decline by around 25 percent. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

