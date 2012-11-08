FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D'Ieteren Q3 profit slips almost a third as car sales slow
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

D'Ieteren Q3 profit slips almost a third as car sales slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Belgium’s biggest car distributor D‘Ieteren said on Thursday its third-quarter pretax profit fell by 28 percent as car dealers reduced their inventories and vehicles sold for less.

It repeated its expectation for pretax profit to slide by about a quarter in 2012, following the end of a tax break for eco-friendly vehicles.

D‘Ieteren distributes the Volkswagen, Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.