Belgian car importer D'Ieteren ups outlook after strong first half
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 31, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Belgian car importer D'Ieteren ups outlook after strong first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Belgium’s D‘Ieteren expects its 2015 pretax profit to rise between 20 and 25 percent, after better earnings from its car importing business and a weaker euro helped it comfortably beat expectations in the first half of the year.

D‘Ieteren, which imports cars of the Volkswagen Group and operates windshield repair company Belron, had previously given guidance of an increase of more than 10 percent.

In the first half, pretax profit rose 61.5 percent to 140 million euros ($156.74 million), well above the 102 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group said it managed to grow profits at its car importing business even though its market share fell slightly, as it sold higher-priced cars, cut costs and made more from selling spare parts.

Belron, the windshield replacement business operating under brand names such as Autoglass and Carglass, posted higher sales in the United States, amplified by a stronger dollar, while sales in Europe fell.

$1 = 0.8932 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
