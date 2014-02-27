UPDATE 1-D'Ieteren sees further earnings decline in 2014

* 2013 current pre-tax profit down 11.3 pct, in line with guidance

* Sees slight decline in 2014

* Market expectation had been for profit rise in 2014

* Shares drop as much as 13 pct (Adds shares, analyst view)

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Belgium’s D‘Ieteren forecast a further decline of earnings in 2014, against expectations of a rebound, due to a flat car market and only a moderate increase of sales of its windshield repair business.

The owner of car window repair company Belron and Belgium’s largest car distributor, said its current pre-tax profit, group share, fell 11.3 percent to 177.6 million euros ($242.7 million), in line with its forecast of a 10-15 percent contraction.

The company said it expected the figure in 2014 to decline slightly compared to 2013.

D‘Ieteren shares fell by as much as 13.4 percent to a seven-month low of 32.40 euros, making them the second weakest on Euronext Brussels.

ING said the 2014 guidance compared with a consensus expectation of a 10-15 percent increase.

KBC Securities said it would have to slash its forecast because it was counting on a figure of 201 million euros.

“We anticipate that risks related to D‘Ieteren’s plans to enter a new activity, the lack of short-term visibility on the evolution of Belron’s margins and the lack of growth potential in the Belgian car market will weigh on the share price in the coming months,” KBC said in a morning note.

D‘Ieteren benefited from a harsh winter and cold spring in both northern Europe and North America at the start of 2013, which meant more windscreens cracked and needed to be repaired or replaced.

However, car sales division D‘Ieteren Auto suffered lower sales because of a 1.5 percent decline of the Belgian car market and a loss of market share for the Volkswagen brands it sells. Dealers also cut their inventories.

Belgium’s auto association has forecast a modest 0.8 percent rise in new car registrations to 490,000 this year. D‘Ieteren said it banked on a stable market share.

For Belron, D‘Ieteren referred to “unfavourable” weather in Europe at the start of this year, meaning a mild winter, and continuing adverse market trends.

The latter include lower discretionary incomes, lower speeds and less vehicle crime.

D‘Ieteren held its dividend at 0.80 euros per share and said it was willing to invest in one or more new activities, not necessarily linked the auto sector.

It has surplus funds as the result of the 2011 sale of its 59.6 percent stake in Avis Europe for 412 million euros. ($1 = 0.7317 Euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)