D'Ieteren cautious about 2016 after strong 2015
February 25, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

D'Ieteren cautious about 2016 after strong 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Belgian car importer D‘Ieteren forecast a stable to slightly lower pre-tax profit for 2016 after performing ahead of expectations in 2015 and increasing its dividend.

The company, which imports cars of the Volkswagen Group and operates windshield repair company Belron, said it expected to spend more on marketing following revelations about the German car manufacturer cheating on emissions tests.

Belron was nevertheless expected to show moderate sales growth, but its operating profit would be impacted by higher charges due to its management incentive programme.

Pre-tax profit, rose by about 20 percent in 2015 to 212.1 million euros ($234.0 million), above the 197 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

D‘Ieteren said it would increase its dividend to 0.90 euros per share, from 0.80 euros in the previous year and ahead of analysts’ forecasts. ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

