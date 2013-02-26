Autoglass owner D'Ieteren sees profits falling 10-15 pct

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren, the Belgian owner of Autoglass, expects the tough economic climate to shrink its profits by up to 15 percent, following of a decline of one fifth last year when mild weather meant fewer car windows cracked.

The firm, which is also Belgium’s biggest car retailer, said its full-year pretax profit was 233.6 million euros ($305.38 million) compared with 297.3 million last year.

Its full-year sales were 5.5 million euros, compared with 5.4 billion euros expected on average by eight banks and brokerages polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)