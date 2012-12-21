FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's D'Ieteren warns of further profit hit
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 21, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Belgium's D'Ieteren warns of further profit hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Belgian car distributor and windshield repair company D‘Ieteren warned on Friday that its profit this year would fall by more than previously forecast, with a further decline in 2013.

The company, which sells car brands of the Volkswagen group in Belgium, said the vehicle glass repair and replacement markets were poor.

It now sees its current consolidate pre-tax profit down by about 30 percent in 2012. It had previously forecast a 25 percent drop.

It said it expected the weak trend to continue into next year, even if there were more normal weather conditions, adding the group’s pre-tax profit would probably fall by between 10 and 15 percent.

D‘Ieteren’s Belron vehicle glass business tends to profit from inclement weather. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.