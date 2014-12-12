BRIEF-D'Ieteren says to take non-cash impairment charge of 98 mln euro

Dec 12 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren Sa :

* Non-Cash impairment charge of eur 98 million will be necessary in relation to the activities of Belron in the United Kingdom and in China

* Will result in the recognition of eur 41 million of unusual restructuring costs at year-end

* Expects its 2014 current consolidated result before tax, group’s share, to decline by slightly more than 10 pct compared to 2013

* Preliminary views on 2015 indicate a current consolidated result before tax, group’s share, up in excess of 10 pct on 2014 Further company coverage: