Dubai's DIFC Authority names Al Ghurair chairman
April 15, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai's DIFC Authority names Al Ghurair chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFCA), the governing body of the emirate’s offshore financial district, has appointed Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair as its new chairman of the board, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Al Ghurair, who is also the chairman of Dubai lender Mashreq bank, is also the deputy chairman of the board of DIFC, which since 2004 has been a financial free zone for 800 firms, including 21 of the top 30 global banks, global asset managers, insurers and law firms.

Dubai’s Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum named a new board for DIFC in August last year. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)

