The New York State Senate on Thursday confirmed Janet DiFiore as the chief judge of the state’s highest court.

DiFiore, 60, was nominated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in December to replace Jonathan Lippman as chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals. Lippman reached the court’s mandatory retirement age of 70 last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PlyfP1