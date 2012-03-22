PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - March 23

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Brad Cooper, chief executive of Westpac Banking Corporation’s BT Financial Group, one of Australia’s biggest wealth managers, yesterday warned that superannuation funds would have to alter their portfolios in order to account for a future downturn in the stock market. “Without the feather-bedding of high-growth equities markets, we now have to focus on how to make this private pension system work and work well,” Mr Cooper said. Page 19.

--The Federal Government’s A$73 billion Future Fund has acquired a 6.7 percent holding in toll road operator Transurban for A$193 million. The purchase makes the sovereign wealth fund the largest shareholder in Transurban, although most of its stake is held through RARE Infrastructure, one of the fund’s specialist asset managers. “Assets like Transurban that have relatively low volatility and a high correlation to Australian inflation are very attractive,” the fund’s Raphael Arndt said. Page 19.

--Analysts have reduced their profit forecasts for department store David Jones by as much as 30 percent after the company downgraded its profit and announced a strategic review earlier this week. Observers also called for a revamp of the board, saying it failed to properly invest in information technology and had damaged its brand through heavy discounting. Page 21.

--Observers have described a plan by department store David Jones to introduce a platinum credit card as “late” and said it may not be enough to offset weak consumer spending. “It makes sense for them, the platinum market has been a rapid growth market,” Mike Ebstein from payment card analysis firm MWE Consulting said. The announcement came as David Jones announced earlier this week that earnings from its joint venture with multinational financial services group American Express would “broadly halve” in the 2013-14 financial year. Page 21.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--An analysis by Ratecity.com.au has discovered that Australia’s four major lenders have reduced their three-month term deposit rates by 20 basis points since the beginning of the year. The financial comparison website also estimated a cut of 40 basis points to longer-term savings rates in the same period. Guy Debelle, assistant governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, yesterday said banks had raised the difference between the cash rate and lending rates for all types of loans. Page 19.

--The Reserve Bank of Australia has struck a swap deal with the People’s Bank of China that will allow the central banks to exchange up to A$30 billion or 200 billion yuan in local currencies. A statement from the Reserve Bank yesterday said the agreement showed “the increasing opportunities available to settle trade between the two countries in Chinese renminbi and to make renminbi-denominated investments”. Page 19.

--Institutional investors yesterday said David Jones’ recently announced restructuring has come too late, with the department store having announced this week that its net profit could drop by up to 40 percent in the 2011-12 financial year. Paul Zahra, chief executive of David Jones, has cited the company’s troubles for the situation in which he was elevated to the job, after his predecessor Mark McInnes resigned in the aftermath of a sexual harassment scandal. Page 19.

--The managing director of ConnectEast, Dennis Cliche, whose company runs the EastLink tollway in Victoria, yesterday declared that investment from foreign pension funds may be required to help clear Australia’s backlog of infrastructure, which cannot be financed by governments alone. “The recognition that the funding model has to change is there the recognition in the non-mining states of [New South Wales] and Victoria that they need to build infrastructure to maintain the economic viability of the states is there,” Mr Cliche said. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--A comment from Guy Debelle, assistant governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, that lenders had increased mortgage rates in order to sustain profits is expected to strengthen a push by borrowers to convince banks to lower interest rates. The comments came after Craig Williams, analyst at financial services group Citigroup, revealed that banks’ return on equity was “substantially higher” than it was before the global financial crisis. Page B1.

--Richard Freudenstein, the new head of pay television operator Foxtel , yesterday said the company could be locked in a “vicious circle of decline” if it does not improve its products amidst tougher competition. A series of internal memos have revealed that growth in subscribers is slowing, while existing viewers are complaining about the frequency of repeat airings and advertisements. Page B1.

--The Federal Government has conceded a crucial tenet of its Future of Financial Reforms by giving financial planners an alternative to the controversial “opt-in” framework, which stipulates that planners must ask their clients to agree to continue paying for advice every two years. The change was reportedly made to secure the support of independent MPs in the lower house. “This also provides an incentive for advisers to obtain a greater level of professionalism,” Financial Services Minister Bill Shorten said yesterday. Page B3.

--Independent liquor retailers were in danger of “becoming more marginalised” by the major bottleshop chains, according to liquor retailer Doug Evans. “It’s certainly not good for suppliers because it will be more difficult for them to build their brand and we don’t want to see a lot of independent business men and women go out of business,” Mr Evans said. His remarks came as the Southern Independent Liquor and Independent Liquor Group organisations yesterday merged into ILG Australia, which represents 750 members. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Australia’s string of floods and storms cost the country nearly A$10 billion, according to global insurer Aon yesterday. The figure was part of the insurer’s 10th yearly risk survey, which found that natural disasters in 2010 cost the Asia-Pacific region A$330 billion. “Increasingly, the world is realising just how important the supply chain issue is in the interaction with Asia,” Steve Nevett, chief executive of Aon, said. Page B3.

--The largest producer of tiles and bricks in Australia, Brickworks, yesterday disclosed a A$54 million net profit for the first half of the 2011-12 financial year, which was more than half of the profit posted at the same time last year. “The latest six months has been difficult, particularly for the Buildings Product group,” Robert Millner, chairman of Brickworks, said. Investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson, which owns 44 percent of Brickworks, also announced a A$99 million interim net profit, a 65 percent drop from the same period a year ago. Page B4.

--A Senate committee yesterday recommended that Qantas Airways and other carriers should be fined if they ground their fleet due to concerns over safety without declaring a valid reason. The committee suggested that airlines should be forced to file a case with the aviation safety regulator before the decision to ground aircraft is formally taken, although the proposal was not backed by the committee’s Coalition members. Olivia Wirth, head of government relations at Qantas, said the proposal was “unacceptable”. Page B4.

--Guy Debelle, assistant governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, yesterday said in an address that high-interest online savings accounts will become less popular with banks in the future. “They will not be particularly attractive from a bank’s point of view once those liquidity standards take effect from the beginning of 2015,” Mr Debelle remarked. Page B5.