PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - April 2

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Some of the largest institutional investors in Australia, including Dimensional Fund Advisers, Perpetual and Investors Mutual, have claimed that share placements are not always fairly handled. “There is always going to be an element of conflict [in share placements between clients of investment banks and long-term shareholders]. The company [raising capital] has to take a firm hand in terms of allocation,” Matt Williams, head of equities at Perpetual, said. Page 15.

Orbis Investment Management is moving ahead with its bid to elect an independent director to the board of Tassal, the largest salmon producer in Australia. The move comes as three directors, including Clive Hooke, Gary Helou and David Groves, resigned from the board last week. Allan McCallum, chairman of Tassal, said the company would announce the identity of the incoming director this week. Page 15.

The chairman of industry group Infrastructure Partnerships Australia, Mark Birrell, has called for more local superannuation funds to merge in a bid to form larger entities capable of funding infrastructure development. “The purchase of ConnectEast by overseas funds in a consortium was a dramatically important signpost to the future in Australia,” Mr Birrell, former politician and the head of law firm Minter Ellison’s infrastructure group, added. Page 17.

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees’ Fiona Reynolds has called on the Federal Government to give tax breaks to merging superannuation funds for their investment gains and losses. “Lack of capital gains tax (CGT) relief is currently one of the biggest issues in the super industry,” the lobby group’s chief executive (CEO) said. “A recent survey of super fund CEOs undertaken by [the group] showed that the lack of CGT relief was an issue for more than 20 funds and is hampering industry consolidation,” she added. Page 17.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.com.au)

Chris Sutherland, chief executive of Programmed Group , declared in an interview that the labour provider and facilities management firm is still viewed as “a painting company” by the market after a series of “disruptive events”. The company lost A$11 million operating in the British contract painting industry in 2010. However, Mr Sutherland pledged that Programmed would “derive more than half our earnings from resources” this year. Page 19.

Ian McLeod, managing director of Coles, yesterday defended the supermarket chain’s strategy that focuses on improving its existing outlets rather than emulating rival Woolworths by opening more outlets. “If you can get a better return on investment by extending an existing shop, rather than building a new one, why wouldn’t you do that?” Mr McLeod said rhetorically. Page 19.

Stephen Munchenberg of the Australian Bankers’ Association said yesterday on Sky Business’s Australian Business television show that lenders had only passed on around 6 to 10 basis points of a 25 basis point rise in their cost of funding. “The funding cost pressures remain, but the banks will look at balancing the needs of their borrowers against the broader need to ensure that the banking system remains stable and can continue to raise money to lend through to borrowers,” the lobby group’s chief executive stated. Page 19.

PetroChina and Royal Dutch Shell have recorded a A$294 million loss from their coal-seam gas Arrow Energy joint venture in Queensland, according to the latter’s financial accounts. The documents, filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, revealed that the company also reported 8 environmental incidents to the state government. “In seven out of the eight cases, no environmental harm was caused,” Arrow said, adding that any possible fallout from the remaining incident was still being investigated. Page 19.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The largest Australian grocery wholesaler and owner of the Mitre 10, Franklins and IGA franchises, Metcash, is tipped to reveal multimillion-dollar impairments against its assets today. Observers have speculated that the Franklins supermarket chain, Campbells Wholesale business or the Australian Liquor Markets division could be the origin of the write-downs. Page B1.

Australian fashion mogul Napoleon Perdis has recommended that major department stores like Myer and David Jones abandon their floor restrictions to enhance the shopping experience to lure customers away from online retailers. “The minute you start creating so much boundaries around department stores it loses creativity, and a department store has to be a melting pot of creativity and then the merchandise will sell,” Mr Perdis added. Page B1.

Deborah Sharkey, head of eBay Australia, admitted that the online auctioneer had contacted David Jones to offer assistance in boosting the department store’s presence on the internet. “We have openly contacted many of the major retailers offering to help build out their online strategy,” Ms Sharkey said. A spokeswoman from David Jones said the company “couldn’t see the value of teaming up with an aggregator as it only adds additional cost when the aggregator takes its margin”. Page B2.

The Teachers Credit Union became the sixth building society or credit union to establish itself as a bank last week in a bid to boost its image. “We just think the word bank would give that added security and safety...with that added security of having ‘mutual bank’ in the name, we should be able to attract a lot more customers,” Steve James, chief executive of Teachers Mutual Bank, said. The country’s largest credit union, CUA, however, has questioned whether becoming a mutual would harm its customer service reputation. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies was being investigated by cyber security officials in the Federal Attorney-General’s department four years ago because of “issues”, it was revealed recently. The Chinese-state owned firm was recently blackballed from participating in Australia’s national broadband network rollout after the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation advised the government that Huawei’s involvement could engender a threat to national security. Page B1.

The Australian Pipeline Industry Association yesterday slated the Federal Government for providing a combined A$1 billion in cash payments to the most carbon emissions-intensive coal-fired power generators in Australia. The lobby group said the payment from the Energy Security Fund, which is designed to lessen the impact of the carbon tax, solidified the government’s bias against natural gas alternatives. “This does not make sense.... is effectively a gift of dirty money,” Cheryl Cartwright, chief executive of the association, said. Page B3.

Naomi Simson, founder of online experience retailer RedBalloon, yesterday said the key to building a strong business was not necessarily to make money from the outset. “We go into business because we see a problem and we want to change it, and it’s something we’re completely passionate about. If you don’t have that single-minded passion, it becomes work and this has never been work for me,” Ms Simson said. RedBalloon, which employs 56 workers, expects to post A$50 million in sales this financial year. Page B4.

Figures from real estate group CB Richard Ellis (CBRE) reveal that more than A$1.4 billion in property sales above A$20 million were processed in the first three months of 2012, surpassing analysts’ expectations. Kevin Stanley, director of global research, consulting and executive director at CBRE, said some investment decisions were being put off because of the financial crisis in Europe. Page B8.

