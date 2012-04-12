PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - April 13

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The chairman of APN News & Media, Gavin O‘Reilly, is facing pressure to resign as the chief executive of one of APN’s largest shareholders, Independent News & Media (INM).

Billionaire Denis O‘Brien is mounting a push to have Mr O‘Reilly resign at INM’s annual general meeting later this year, a move which could damage his standing as APN chairman if successful. Page 17.

--

James Packer, executive chairman of Crown Ltd, has increased his stake in the casino operator by 2 percent to 48 percent, according to an after-market trade on Thursday. The trade comes six months after Mr Packer increased his stake in Crown to 46 percent from 43 percent.

The billionaire could increase his holding to more than 50 percent by the end of the year, with takeover laws dictating that a buyer cannot acquire more than 3 percent of a company in a six-month period without launching a takeover bid for the entire firm. Page 19.

--

A new survey by management consultants Bain & Company has found that 65 percent of Australians will not pay a premium for local goods, while 24 percent of consumers will only pay a 5 percent surcharge to help Australian retailers.

The survey comes as retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, Myer and David Jones attempt to force wholesalers to reduce the 25 percent to 50 percent difference between domestic and overseas prices in a response to the growth of omni-channel retailing. Page 20.

--

Forestry group Gunns has placed its Port of Portland export woodchip centre on the market, saying it will use the proceeds from the sale to repay its A$580 million debt.

“Gunns is looking to be a pulp producer rather than woodchip exporter  exporting chips is competition with some of our customers,” a spokesperson for the company said. Shares in Gunns have been frozen while it finalises details on a A$400 million capital raising. Page 21.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Nathan Tinkler’s Aston Resources has been sued in the New South Wales Supreme Court by the coal producer’s former chief executive for allegedly breaking a promise to provide him a 5 percent share of the company’s wealth.

Hamish Collins’ counsel has estimated his loss at between A$125.9 million and A$188.9 million. The lawsuit comes amidst Aston’s proposed A$5.1 billion merger with Boardwalk Resources and Whitehaven Coal, which will be put to a shareholder vote next week. Page 19.

--

The cost of credit default swaps has increased for Australia’s major lenders amid concerns that policymakers are failing to contain the debt crisis in Europe.

National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s five-year swap rate rose to 149 basis points from 139 basis points in seven days, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s five-year rate jumped 6 basis points to 145 basis points.

Richard Goyder, head of conglomerate Wesfarmers, yesterday said a reduction in interest rates would help ease pressure on the economy. Page 19.

--

Katherine Woodthorpe, chief executive of the Venture Capital Association and Australian Private Equity, yesterday said that it had become “harder and more expensive” to secure funding packages for larger takeovers.

“The result for us is there’s less players in the market, which means there’s less supply and there’s a higher price,” Ms Woodthrope added. Page 19.

--

James Warburton, chief executive of Ten Network, yesterday pledged at the broadcaster’s results presentation to arrest the company’s falling ratings and profits.

“We are making good progress on both fronts, but the full benefits of the turnaround will take some time to filter through to the results,” Mr Warburton said after the company announced a 70.1 percent drop in net profit to A$14.8 million. Page 19.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

New South Wales achieved a record level of employment last month, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealing that the state added 25,000 full-time jobs over the last six months.

The increase helped reduce the state’s unemployment rate below 5 percent for the first time in 12 months, while the country’s unemployment rate remained at 5.2 percent. “While the current environment is an ongoing challenge  it’s pleasing to see that total employment rose 19,100,” New South Wales Treasurer Mike Baird said. Page B1.

--

Marius Kloppers, chief executive of BHP Billiton, yesterday said it was “impossible” for the global miner to calculate its costs from the mining tax, raising additional doubt about the Federal Government’s estimated revenue from the levy.

Mr Kloppers said the company’s profits would be affected by a number of variables, including changing commodity prices and the rise and fall of the Australian dollar. “They are incredibly hard to predict and they are going to change over time,” he added. Page B3.

--

WesTrac, the distributor of Caterpillar earthmoving machinery in Australia, yesterday confirmed that it had acquired the local arm of the Bucyrus mining equipment company for US$400 million.

The takeover comes after Caterpillar acquired Bucyrus in 2011 for US$8.8 billion. “It gives us products and opportunities which we wouldn’t have had before,” Jim Walker, chief executive of WesTrac, said. Page B3.

--

The New South Wales Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed an appeal by Paul Weston, the special purpose liquidator of collapsed telecommunications group One.Tel, to allow a lawsuit against Lachlan Murdoch and James Packer for their involvement in the company’s collapse.

Three judges last year ruled that Mr Weston waited too long before bringing the case to trial and subsequently dismissed the action, with Acting Justice Ronald Sackville upholding that ruling yesterday. Page B3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Sharemarket raider David Tweed yesterday gave up a courtroom battle against an elderly widow after he failed to attend the hearing.

Mr Tweed was set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court to receive approximately A$35,000 from 77-year-old Annelott Gerandt, who allegedly agreed to sell him her units in the Colonial First State Mortgage Income Fund for half of their value.

Ms Gerandt said she only signed a transfer form from Mr Tweed because she believed it was sent from Colonial. Page B3.

--

Glenn Rufrano, the former boss of Centro’s operations in the United States, yesterday told a court that he was startled that the Australian property group only had weeks to refinance around US$5.5 billion of debt.

Shareholders have sued Centro in the Federal Court in Melbourne for allegedly deceiving them in 2007 by not quickly and adequately informing them of the company’s billions of dollars in short-term liabilities. Page B3.

--

Federal Finance Minister Penny Wong yesterday said the local mining sector remained strong, despite a recent decision by BHP Mitsubishi Alliance t

o shut down one of its key coalmines in central Queensland. “Over three years I think it’s gone from A$47 billion to A$120 billion projected in the current year or the next year  that’s a very substantial investment and it does fly in the face of people who suggest that these policy settings are deterring investment,” Ms Wong said. Page B4.

--

Mining magnate Clive Palmer has failed in an attempt to prevent explorer and producer Central Petroleum from going ahead with its A$11 million share placement.

Observers say Mr Palmer was looking to acquire the entire placement for himself, which would have increased his holding in Central to nearly 13 percent from just under 5 percent. The company’s main project is developing the Surprise oil field in central Australia. Page B4.

- -