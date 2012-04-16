PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - Apr 17

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--David Thodey, chief executive of Telstra, yesterday said the telecommunications giant’s A$11 billion agreement to participate in the Federal Government’s national broadband network would survive a change in government. “Should there be a change - be it technological or political - we think we’ve got enough safeguards there  I‘m very confident we have enough protection in our contracts to realise the value we’re talking about,” he said. Page 19.

--Carl Bacon, chairman of Global Investment Performance Standards, yesterday said that fund managers should be urged by Australian superannuation funds to adopt new global reporting standards. Mr Bacon met with an officer of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority last year on the local implementation of new global reporting standards, but yesterday admitted that he had “heard little since” from the regulator. “I’ve not seen anything but they got all the information they needed,” he added. Page 19.

--Figures from Standard Media Index have shown that the entire Australian advertising market in March slumped by 0.6 percent to A$629 million over the prior corresponding period. The internet and cinema ads sectors were the strongest, growing by 17 and 11 percent respectively, while magazines and newspapers shrunk by 10 and 12 percent. “We don’t believe there’s going to be much of a lift [in the overall market],” Steve Allen, managing director of advertising agency Fusion Strategy, said. Page 22.

--Gunns is moving ahead with its selling off of assets in a bid to revive the company’s bottom line. The sale of the forestry group’s Heyfield native forest sawmill in Victoria is nearly complete, with multiple sources saying national timber wholesaler Mortim Australia had agreed to pay A$35 million for the asset. “We are happy this is being sold to a responsible party,” a source inside the timber industry said. Page 23.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--The former auditor of Centro, PricewaterhouseCoopers, yesterday in court admitted that it was negligent in its auditing of the shopping centre owner’s 2007 accounts but refused to concede that it was liable to shareholders for its mistakes. The accounting giant argued that while it was guilty of “a breach of retainer and a breach of duty”, the errors themselves were not responsible for shareholder’s losses. The case continues. Page 23.

--Shareholders yesterday voted in favour of Whitehaven Coal’s A$5.1 billion merger with Boardwalk Resources and Aston Resources, creating one of the largest independent listed coal firms in Australia. The success of the merger led some observers to speculate that Nathan Tinkler, who holds a A$1 billion holding in Whitehaven, may begin to reduce his stake over the coming weeks. Page 23.

--Singaporean-listed gold producer LionGold has launched a friendly A$55 million scrip-only offer for the owner of the Ballarat goldfield in Victoria, Castlemaine Goldfields . The historic region played host to the Eureka Stockade in 1854, the only armed rebellion in the country’s history and what many consider to be the birthplace of mateship and democracy in Australia. “This gives us the ability to do more than one thing at a time,” Matthew Gill, managing director of Castlemaine, said. Page 23.

--Paladin Energy yesterday said technical faults at its two ventures in Africa was the reason for a 2 percent downgrade in the uranium miner’s annual production guidance. Paladin also announced that the world’s need for uranium and nuclear energy was “solid”, despite the accident that befell the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan last year. Shares in Paladin fell A1.7 cents to close at A$1.775 yesterday. Page 24.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Macquarie Generation, the largest electricity generator in Australia, has booked a A$700 million impairment ahead of the introduction of the Federal Government’s carbon tax. Should Macquarie Generation’s move be followed by the other government-owned generators in New South Wales, it could result in the carbon tax being responsible for A$1 billion being wiped off the value of state assets. Page B1.

--Tim Rocks, managing director of global research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has predicted that Australia’s sharemarket will have lost more than A$80 billion in value by the end of the year. “Earnings forecasts remain scarily high, both for the remainder of this financial year and for the 2012-13 financial year  that failure of earnings forecasts has been one of the key reasons why the Aussie market has massively underperformed global markets,” Mr Rocks said. Page B2.

--M2 Telecommunications yesterday announced that it had completed a five-month long deal to acquire Primus Australia for A$193 million, a deal that it says is a “match made in heaven”. “It is absolutely the most complimentary transaction that we could contemplate,” Geoff Horth, chief executive of the small business telco firm, said. He added that the takeover meant M2 could begin selling cloud-computing services. Page B3.

--Telecommunications giant Telstra yesterday warned that it may be forced to fire staff if it does not win contracts to supply the Federal Government’s national broadband network because there will be less work as the copper network shuts down. NBN Co’s deal with Telstra contains A$100 million in funding for the telco to retrain staff, many of which maintain the copper network that facilitates many of today’s telecommunications services. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Liquidators looking for cars, trailers and trucks that were owned by the Viking trucking group have uncovered a Mercedes-Benz that is speculated to have been owned by the Mokbel family. The Federal Court yesterday was told that the car, along with a Maserati GT, were given to infamous strikebreaker Bruce Townsend by Steve Iliopoulos, head of Viking, along with two Kenworth prime movers. Around A$50 million of assets have reportedly gone missing in Viking’s collapse. Page B3.

--Australia and New Zealand Banking Group yesterday was criticised for allegedly using its long-term mortgage customers to subsidise new clients in the bank’s attempt to secure growth in a stagnating credit market. The attacks came as the bank last week increased its variable mortgage rate by six basis points independent of the Reserve Bank of Australia, even though economists expect the central bank to lower the official cash rate next month. Page B4.

--Linc Energy was the best performing stock on the Australian Securities Exchange yesterday after the diversified energy firm found a joint-venture partner and cornerstone investor for its underground coal gasification technology. Golden Concord Holdings has injected A$120 million to acquire a 5 percent stake in the firm, while also investing A$15 million to establish a facility in China. “China is short gas and short liquids so the joint venture is the perfect segue for the technology into an energy-hungry market,” Peter Bond, head of Linc, said. Page B4.

--Ivanhoe Australia yesterday announced it would defer the completion of a pre-feasibility study on its Mount Dore copper cathode project in Queensland to concentrate on other ventures. Initial findings found that further analysis of the project was necessary, with the minerals explorer now focusing on its Merlin molybdenum and rhenium site, Mount Elliot copper and gold project and Osborne copper and gold mines. Page B5.