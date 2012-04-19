PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - April 20

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Increasing the fully-franked dividend paid by the company, rather than buying back shares, is the preferred approach Telstra’s <TLS.AXnew chief financial officer, Andy Penn, said yesterday at the company’s briefing for investors. “We have seen many buybacks happen in the industry and make no difference to the share price or the shareholders,” said chief executive David Thodey yesterday. An increase in the dividend was unlikely before 2014, Mr Penn added. Page 17.

The costs of producing iron ore would go up by over US$2 per tonne if the diesel rebate was removed by the Federal Government, said Fortescue Metals Group chief financial officer Stephen Pearce. For its yearly output of 55 million tonnes of iron ore, the company used about 350 million litres of fuel, according to Mr Pearce. “The mining community is allowed a rebate on that tax because we don’t use public roads,” he added. Page 19.

Mining giant Rio Tinto and energy suppliers AGL and TRUenergy have warned that as gas producers start sending liquefied natural gas to Asia in 2014 there could be a shortage of gas for the domestic market. “In 2014-15 it’s going to be like someone took the plug out,” said Richard McIndoe, chief executive of TRUenergy, yesterday. The real solution was finding a way to develop current gas resources, said AGL chief executive Michael Fraser. Page 20.

The new chief of Woolworths supermarkets, Tjeerd Jegen, said there was no requirement for the company to forgo profits to increase competitiveness. “I think a healthy company that generates enough returns for shareholders is ultimately the best deal the customer can have. The moment you lose your profitability, you also tend to lose your opportunity to have a better shopping trip,” said Mr Jegen, who, in the past, worked in both Europe and Asia for international supermarket operator Ahold and British multinational retailer Tesco. Page 21.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, one of the country’s big four banks, will accelerate its push into the fast-growing Asian region, said chief executive Ian Narev yesterday as part of a market briefing. In China, the bank will apply for a licence to open a branch in Beijing. The Indonesian central bank has given approval for CBA to add to its current 80 branches that focus on high value clients and lending to small business. Page 19.

Citic Pacific, the largest special steel producer in China, has taken up an option with billionaire Clive Palmer’s company Mineralogy to take a further billion tonnes of magnetite ore from Western Australia. “It is anticipated the consideration will not exceed US$200 million,” Citic said yesterday. This will take the total paid to Mr Palmer since the initial 2006 agreement for mining rights to US$615 million. Mr Palmer will also receive iron ore royalty payments that could reach US$800 million a year. Page 19.

Tourism Queensland chairman Don Morris has criticised the A$1 billion casino and hotel proposed for Barangaroo by James Packer. Research shows that the key motivations for Chinese travel in Australia are not related to gambling. “It’s China’s fascination with Australia’s unique differences: the clean air and beaches; the uncrowded spaces  the unspoilt natural environment  the Chinese are  ranking ‘laid-back and easygoing’ as the key motivator for visiting Australia, after safety,” said Mr Morris yesterday. Page 19.

Mark McFarlane, the president of the Santos Gladstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has criticised the level of regulation over mining as the company applies for 4100 new onshore coal seam gas wells in Queensland to complement the 2650 wells already approved. “Santos supports robust risk-based regulation but  in recent times we have seen environmental regulation and regulatory processes for our industry balloon disproportionate to environmental risks,” said Mr McFarlane at a lunch held in Brisbane yesterday. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Advanced technology, ensuring customer satisfaction, taking a larger share of business banking and some careful expansion into Asia are the keys to the future for Commonwealth Bank of Australia said chief executive Ian Narev yesterday. “This strategy is not about a business that needs to be fixed  we feel we are doing well,” stated Mr Narev. Shortly after taking the top role last December, Mr Narev made a commitment to avoid using offshore labour from less-expensive countries in an effort to reduce costs. Page B3.

With a result that surprised the market, Australian Pharmaceutical Industries declared a profit for the first half of A$18.3 million and the share price rallied by 8.8 percent to A37 cents. Managing director Stephen Roche was asked if a return to a share price of around A$1 was likely and he responded that he would like that to be possible but “Let’s take a step at a time. This is about one, being seen to produce some underlying earnings that are sustainable, and second, having a point of difference and having a strategic position that’s worth investing in.” Page B3.

Due to weak results from exploratory mining Woodside Petroleum stated, in its quarterly production update, that it was in discussion with other resources companies over further development of its Pluto liquefied natural gas project. Analysts believe BHP Billiton would make a suitable partner with synergies from its Scarborough fields providing benefits. Woodside reported a revenue increase of 20 percent for the March quarter due to cargo timing and higher realised prices. Page B5.

In March, Fortescue Metals Group floated the idea of building an “outer harbour” expansion at Port Headland and chief executive Neville Power stated the company was investigating various possibilities while the solid results from exploration at Nyidinghu, which is close to the railway line to Port Hedland, had raised the priority of that project. Fortescue could acquire Atlas Iron and use its port capacity rather than building an outer harbour, said Adrian Prendergast, an analyst at E.L. & C. Baillieu. Page B6.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Australian owners of class-B shares in News Corp have had their voting rights reduced by 50 percent. Voting rights of all non-United States (US) shareholders of News Corp have been halved following the discovery by the company that it was breaching US laws relating to foreign ownership. Meanwhile, in Britain investigations into the phone hacking scandal have reached the point where prosecutions may be launched against 11 people including former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks. Page B1.

Stephen Cougle, the PricewaterhouseCoopers partner in charge of the team that provided the faulty audit of Centro, continues to shift responsibility for the mistake to a junior staff member who worked under his supervision. Mr Cougle stated in the Federal Court that although he received alerts from PwC in 2007 about intense volatility in credit markets he thought the concerns over the subprime mortgage market did not apply to Centro as it was active in the shopping centres rather than the residential market. Page B5.

Global resources company BHP Billiton has joined the China Beijing Metals Exchange while stating a preference for the Global Ore platform based in Singapore. The Brazilian mining giant Vale joined the Chinese platform two days ago while Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto both joined last month. The Chinese platform will commence operations on May 8. Defending against claims the Chinese government could influence prices, commodities analyst Xu Xiangchun said: “Price is still fundamentally determined by supply and demand.” Page B6.

The Yellow Pages directories are being changed so that different version will be created for different areas within cities. There will be 12 versions for Melbourne and nine for Sydney. Most people use the display advertisements firstly, and if that is not successful move to the line ads, said Gerry Sutton, the executive general manager of customers at Sensis, publisher of the Yellow Pages. Page B8.

