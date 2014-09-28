FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Australian News - Sept 29
#Market News
September 28, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Australian News - Sept 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

KKR tipped to win Treasury Wine war

bit.ly/1xsXuEO

Cormann banks on retail interest in Medibank float

bit.ly/1rDkI7K

Horse sale looks likely to wipe out Tinkler’s A$40 mln debt to Harvey

bit.ly/1qLiQ7B

Former Fed governor warns RBA over house price tools

bit.ly/1DOfBqg

Food industry unites to fight complex laws

bit.ly/YxQaZo

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Denham Capital to launch A$200 mln mining venture

bit.ly/1u5ouHM

Food and grocery sector grows, but job losses widen

bit.ly/1rDl4vp

Coalition urged to fire up food sector with investment incentives

bit.ly/1xsXPHq

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

ATO needs to ‘man up’ on tax dodges

bit.ly/1rDcEnz

Wesfarmers boss hits out at tax-dodging rivals

bit.ly/1wPNYZh

City-edge apartment prices plunge on resale

bit.ly/1uwo0vD

News Corp Australia’s interim boss Julian Clarke to stay another year

bit.ly/1vpRHwB

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

No bonus for Medibank’s policy holders when the government floats health insurer

bit.ly/1pAdagz

Great Southern investors reject settlement proposal

bit.ly/1CyKPjD

Virgin Australia chief tempers expectations for expansion of Tigerair

bit.ly/1uUZ1id

As digital revolution rolls on, will free-to-air TV become the next newspapers?

bit.ly/1Bsps17

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
