PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - March 5

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Julian Ludowici, the largest shareholder and director of mining equipment manufacturer Ludowici, yesterday derided the Takeovers Panel’s decision to review a A$325 million auction for the company. “There is no need to review what has already been done. This is bureaucracy gone mad  It is a waste of time and money,” Mr Ludowici said. The company is being sought after by Danish engineering company FLSmidth and Scottish contractor Weir Group. Page 15.

Willem Buiter, chief economist at diversified financial institution Citigroup, yesterday warned that Australia could become “cocky” and stagnant if home owners, governments and banks did not exercise financial prudence. “Australia is a small, open economy with a floating exchange rate  Countries like that are vulnerable to shocks from China, liquidity shocks in global funding markets and lots of things you can’t do a damn thing about but that would hit you as surely as the tsunami that hit Japan,” Mr Buiter said. Page 15.

Alison Watkins, chief executive of exporter and malt producer GrainCorp, said Australia was in a position to be a “natural” leader in agriculture but “we are not investing enough in the opportunities that are there”. Ms Watkins said Australia had as much as A$10 per tonne advantage in exporting to the Middle East, India and Africa, but competition from Canada and the United States was increasing. “We are well placed to serve the population growth and the affluence that will occur in the region,” she added. Page 17.

Tony Leon, head of Coles Liquor, has taken a surprising swipe at Woolworths, his former employer, saying the rival supermarket giant should have turned over an extra A$1 billion in liquor sales for the first half of the financial year. “They should be earning more  Without the acquisitions and hiding things in goodwill, their result would have been worse. If Tony Leon was still there, they would be making more money and more sales,” Mr Leon said. Page 17.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.com.au)

Chinese miner Yanzhou Coal’s A$8 billion proposed merger deal with local peer Gloucester Coal is expected to be approved by the latter’s independent directors this week. Noble Group, which owns 64.5 percent of Gloucester, is also tipped to announce today its backing for the agreement. Shareholders in Gloucester were offered A$3.20 per share, as well as 23 percent in the merged entity that would hold the majority of Yanzhou’s mines in Australia as well as Gloucester’s assets. Page 19.

Industry has requested governments introduce major reforms to encourage financing for public-private partnerships for key infrastructure projects, according to a report due to be released today. Compiled by law firm Baker & McKenzie, the paper states that the public-private partnership model functions more effectively than some critics have suggested, but asserts the method in which the private sector tenders for projects should be revamped. Page 19.

Tony Osmond, the recently appointed head of investment banking for Australia and New Zealand at diversified financial services group Citigroup, yesterday said he was concerned about the prospect of “that all of a sudden things get really good”. “Most investment banks have been cautious about their staff levels  So if all of a sudden things get really good, we are going to be faced with how do we deal with the workflow,” Mr Osmond said, declaring that he wants Citigroup to “be the best investment bank”. Page 19.

Observers are suggesting that the Reserve Bank of Australia should move its monthly meeting to the second Tuesday of every month rather than the first, in order to allow for the publication of the national accounts and the monthly labour figures prior to the central bank’s decision on interest rates. Analysts say the aforementioned economic data provides a wealth of information that would enable the Reserve Bank to build a clearer picture of the economy. Page 19.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Australian and International Pilots’ Association has announced that it will abandon stop-work action in 2012 should it win a Federal Court appeal against workplace arbiter Fair Work Australia’s decision to terminate their industrial dispute with Qantas Airways in the wake of the grounding of the airline’s fleet. “We believe this is a vital principle to fight for. Just because [the Qantas chief executive, Alan] Joyce chose the nuclear option does not mean that our legitimate and legal campaign should have been ended too,” Richard Woodward, vice-president of the association, said. Page B1.

Coca-Cola Amatil published its full-year accounts last week, giving analysts a clearer picture of the company’s bid to maintain profit margins with supermarket giant Woolworths. Andrew McLennan from Commonwealth Bank of Australia said his team calculated that the retail stoush was responsible for a 6 percent drop in volumes for the beverage manufacturer. Page B1.

A proposal by Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan to allow small investors to purchase corporate bonds has received the backing of banks and the Australian Securities Exchange, although the latter suggested that government bonds should be listed on the market first. The federal government is expected to allow government bonds to be listed before the end of 2012. Page B3.

Gloucester Coal last week revealed in its interim results that around A$40 million of semi-hard coking coal from its Gloucester Basin site remained unsold due to a drop in demand for the product. “In response to this sharp decline in demand for metallurgical coals, management took steps to change its production profile towards producing a higher percentage of thermal coal,” the miner said. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

A report by gold analysts Surbiton Associates published yesterday revealed that while Australia produced less gold in 2011 than the year before, the commodity’s higher price meant the output was worth more. Around 264 tonnes of gold were mined last year, the equivalent of 8.5 million ounces, despite a downturn in production at several major gold mines, including Newcrest Mining’s Western Australian site. Sandra Close, spokeswoman from Surbiton, said at current prices the amount of gold mined in Australia last year would earn A$13.5 billion. Page B2.

Howard Adams, a tax partner at professional services firm Ernst & Young, yesterday declared that Australia’s tax-avoidance legislation was already viewed as some of the most constraining in the world and a Federal Government review into the laws would only increase foreigners’ reluctance to operate in Australia. “We’ve had the mining tax and the carbon tax, and now this. It’s very damaging for the country as a competitive place to invest to send a message out to the investor market that we’re tinkering with Part IVA,” Mr Adams said. Page B3.

The Federal Court in Melbourne today will begin hearing a class action seeking more than A$200 million in damages against the former Centro property group and its auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers. Law firms Slater & Gordon and Maurice Blackburn are representing two separate groups totalling approximately 5000 Centro aggrieved investors. The shareholders say they were misled by Centro after it failed to reveal in its 2007 accounts that A$3 billion of interest-bearing debt was due to mature in 12 months. Page B3.

Simon Crowe, a former international brand manager with brewer Foster’s Group who left his job to found the Grill’d burger restaurant chain eight years ago, said, “I kind of feel like the movement that is Grill’d is not me, it’s our people.” The company earned A$67 million in revenue last year, has more than 500 people on the payroll and runs 51 restaurants across the country. Page B4.

