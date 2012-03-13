PRESS DIGEST-Australian Business News - March 14

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Qantas Airways yesterday called for a “comprehensive public review” into rival airline Virgin Australia’s proposed corporate restructuring, arguing that Virgin’s split could result in a foreign-owned carrier taking control of Australian traffic rights. The claim was made in a submission to the International Air Services Commission, the statutory authority which assigns capacity to airlines following governmental approval of traffic licences. Page 17.

--Harry Boon, chairman of paper manufacturer PaperlinX , yesterday delivered a stark message to major shareholder Andrew Price, saying that “where I come from, if you want control, you write the cheque and buy the company”. The remark comes as shareholders prepare to vote on whether to keep Mr Boon as chairman of PaperlinX. “The part I don’t like is when it gets personal because I think that’s a side issue to what’s going on, which is ‘how do we fix PaperlinX and restore its profitability?'” Mr Boon added. Page 17.

--Chinese technology giant Huawei yesterday announced that it had secured a contract to roll out a 4G Long Term Evolution mobile phone network in the New South Wales’ greater Newcastle region for Singtel Optus. The contract places the Chinese firm in a promising position to secure a major slice of Optus’ national upgrade to the newer wireless broadband technology, which is tipped to begin construction within the next 1 to 2 years at a cost of up to A$1 billion. Page 19.

--Fitch Ratings has downgraded the credit rating of local investment bank Macquarie Group from A to A-. Tim Roche, financial institutions director at the credit ratings agency, said the move was a response to the company’s exposure to market-facing companies, which are weathering the pressures of growing bureaucracy and instability on global markets. “Earnings from markets-oriented businesses are more volatile than those of traditional commercial banking operations,” he said. Page 20.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Senior executives in Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting mining group have reportedly aired concerns that the mining magnate’s business interests could be severely impeded by in her legal battle with her children. The claim, which added that Hancock’s A$7 billion Roy Hill iron ore venture in Western Australia was also at risk, was made by Paul McCann, a partner at law firm Coors Chambers Westgarth and legal counsel to Ms Rinehart, in an affidavit to the New South Wales Supreme Court last year. Page 23.

--The Australian Securities and Investments Commission yesterday declared that it will be pressuring the owners of investment platforms to provide more information relating to the selection of the various vehicles they suggest to investors. “There may be good reasons for different approaches to the selection of products, but this needs to be made clear to consumers,” Peter Kell, commissioner of the corporate regulator, said. Page 23.

--Bruce Akhurst yesterday announced his resignation as the head of Telstra’s directory division Sensis. The move brings an end to Mr Akhurst’s 15-year career at the telecommunications giant. “Sensis is clearly a troubled division of the Telstra business and it’s got a very challenging future. And so given that, it’s not surprising that a person has departed,” Angus Gluskie from wholesale investment manager White Funds Management said. Page 23.

--The Federal Government’s expected revenue from the proposed minerals resource rent tax is set to take a massive hit after the price of coking coal worldwide slumped by 40 percent over the last 12 months. The commodity is Australia’s most valuable export after iron ore and analysts calculate the falling price could result in a A$7.7 billion reduction in revenue this year. “This is the first indication we are seeing of coking coal having a major price drop,” a source in the steel industry said. Page 23.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Hancock Prospecting, the minerals explorer owned by billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart, has failed to file its accounts with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission for the last two years, it was revealed yesterday. According to the Corporations Act, a company is required to file its yearly accounts within four months of the close of the financial year. Page B1.

--Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service yesterday warned that the growth in demand for steel in China was set to slow to 5.7 percent this year, nearly half of the average of the last three years. Analysts expect that the slowdown will have a major effect on Australian coking coal and iron ore exports, which account for 60 percent of the country’s income from exports, with a significant effect on the revenue of miners Fortescue Metals Group , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton . Page B1.

--A survey into the business environment by National Bank of Australia has discovered that conditions for companies in February improved in every mainland state bar Victoria. The lender’s report ranked Western Australia highest with a business conditions index of +13, while New South Wales was the second-best performing state with a rating of +3. Both states also led the index on business confidence with ratings of +13 and +5 respectively. Page B3.

--Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have revealed that the level of home loan approvals in January fell by 1.2 percent, their first decline in 10 months, while the value of loans to investors declined by 7.1 percent. The overall value of lending to investors and home owners dropped by 2.3 percent to A$20.732 billion, although the number of home loans approved in the month climbed by 2.3 percent. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Sources inside Cambodia claim that Australian logistics firm Toll Group could abandon a controversial A$145 million venture to rebuild railways in the Southeast Asian country. The project, which is partially backed by the federally-supported aid organisation AusAid, has been mired in accusations that 4000 locals living along the tracks are not being adequately remunerated for being compelled to move. A spokesperson for Toll declined to comment. Page B3.

--A currency review by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia has found that more than 40 percent of exporters cite the high Australian dollar for their reduced desire for financing. Approximately 25 percent of companies with revenues between A$5 million and A$25 million said they were less likely to borrow further, while demand for loans from firms with revenue between A$25 million and A$150 million has slumped by 18 percent. Page B4.

--David Bell, head of corporate affairs at Westpac Banking Corporation, announced his resignation from the position yesterday, making him the second recent executive departure from the lender with St George Bank chief executive Rob Chapman declaring plans to leave his role last week. Mr Bell held the post for two years, having previously led the Australian Bankers’ Association lobby group. Page B7.

--The S&P/ASX 200 Index yesterday gained 50.9 points to close at 4247.6 points, with investors shrugging off further indications of weakness in the local economy and following a positive start from Asian markets. Peter Jolly, head of research at National Australia Bank, said the United States (US) economy “has some good momentum  so the [US Federal Reserve] won’t do anything to upset the momentum, they’ll promise to keep policy accommodative”. Page B16.