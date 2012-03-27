PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - March 28

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--A long-term investigation by the Australian Financial Review has uncovered a secret Operational Security team located within News Corporation subsidiary NDS. The unit was established in the mid-1990s to counter internal fraud but developed into an entity performing high-tech actions that caused significant damage to rival companies in the pay television industry such as Foxtel, Optus and Austar. Page 1.

--In Melbourne today, the Australian Council of Trade Unions national executive will meet and reiterate its opposition to the federal Labor Party policy of trading-off wages rises in favour of an increase in the superannuation levy. The Minister for Workplace Relations and Superannuation Bill Shorten recently said Australian employees would regard the phased introduction of superannuation levy increases as delayed pay rises. Page 1.

--Increases in the prices of electricity are expected to come into effect on July 1 but the situation is complicated by factors such as the promise by incoming Queensland Premier Campbell Newman to freeze electricity tariffs. Lowering demand for peak time electricity was the most effective way of keeping the prices down, said Energy Supply Association of Australia chief executive Matthew Warren. Page 3.

--The National Long Term Tourism Strategy initiative from Minister for Tourism Martin Ferguson included provisions for the tourism and hospitality industries to use short-term visas to bring in workers from overseas which Mr Ferguson stated was only to be used “where they have proven they have been unable to engage Australians to fill vacancies.” The union movement will oppose this plan as Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary claimed the industry was not fulfilling obligations to train and support employees. Page 4.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--A number of large Australian manufacturing companies will use a high-profile Manufacturing Australia summit in Sydney to increase pressure on both the federal government and opposition to take action over the dumping of cheap Asian imported goods into the Australian market. “Existing measures are being flagrantly abused,” said Philip Jobe, chief executive of aluminium company Capral. “The government needs to explore options to give better outcomes for Australian industry  faced with dumped imports from non-market industries in Asia,” added Mr Jobe. Page 1.

--The Victorian government of Premier Ted Baillieu now supports climate change modelling that includes temperatures increasing by as much as 4.2 degrees Celsius and a rise in sea levels of as much as 1.1 metres by 2100. The details are in its review of the Victorian Climate Change Act that also suggests a decrease in winter rainfall. Page 1.

--Anglo-Swiss global diversified mining group Xstrata can continue with its A$7 billion Wandoan project that will create the largest open-cut coalmine in Australia. This follows a ruling delivered yesterday by the Queensland Land Court that rejected the claims of some local farmers (allied with Friends of the Earth) that the mine would significantly exacerbate climate change. “The issue of climate change is clearly a matter of general public interest  however  I concluded that the climate change objection did not justify a refusal of the proposed mining leases,” said Carmel MacDonald, the Land Court president. Page 1.

--As the Dow Chemical Company launched its Advanced Manufacturing Plan for Australia yesterday in Sydney, chief executive Andrew Liveris warned that the current level of Australian dependence on the Chinese economy was unhealthy and that Australia needed an advanced manufacturing industry. “ Australia’s present growth trajectory in unsustainable,” said Mr Liveris, as he presented recommendations for stimulating the manufacturing sector such as limiting the export of natural gas to enable access by local industry to low-cost energy. Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Currently there are more than 20 officials from Customs and border protection organisations being investigated by law enforcement agencies over actions that include trafficking in drugs and passing information to criminals. A review of the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity has been initiated by Minister for Home Affairs Jason Clare with the objective of “detecting, disrupting and preventing corruption” in the various agencies. Page 1.

--Remondis, a company based in Germany, is proposing to build a waste treatment plant on a site near Parramatta where asbestos was manufactured and where the dangerous material is still present. The “land is contaminated  to go round disturbing it is crazy. Do they want to create a fifth wave of victims?” said Asbestos Diseases Foundation of Australia president Barry Robson. Page 3.

--Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show people working longer hours are more likely to find time for playing sport than those with fewer hours at work. “People who work more than 40 hours a week tend to be in jobs they like,” said Deakin University researcher Bob Cummins. “When people feel good about themselves they tend to feel good about engaging in physical activity,” Mr Cummins added. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- A controversial proposal to create a joint United States-Australian military presence on the Cocos Islands has analysts concerned that it could increase tensions with China. “Australia maintains positive and separate relationships with both the US and China and strengthening our relations with one of these countries does not detract from our relationship with the other,” responded Minister for Defence Stephen Smith. Page 1.

--In Victoria, the Minister for Energy Michael O‘Brien announced the election promise to create limits of greenhouse gas emissions from new coal-fired power plants was not going ahead, following the example of the federal government which, in December, removed similar national standards on the grounds the establishment of the carbon tax meant the standards were not required. “Commonwealth policies and market conditions no new coal-fired power stations will be economically viable unless  based on modern technology with significant lower emissions,” said Mr O‘Brien. Page 2.

--The new Australian ambassador to the Vatican will be John McCarthy, QC, who has acted as counsel for the New South Wales branch of the Australian Labor Party and is a friend of the new Minister for Foreign Affairs Bob Carr. In 2006, Mr McCarthy was presented with a papal knighthood for services to the Catholic faith in Australia. In 1997, Mr McCarthy was counsel for the Dunghutti indigenous people in the fist successful action for native title on the Australian mainland. Page 2.

--The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) will challenge Apple, the largest company in the world, over the marketing of its new iPad. Apple has labelled the iPad “iPad Wi-Fi + 4G” however the 4G component only operates in the United States and in Australia 3G networks are used by the iPad. ASIC will allege in the Melbourne Federal Court this morning that under Australian consumer law there is a violation as the name of the product suggests the device will connect to 4G networks in this country. Page 3.