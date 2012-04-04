PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - April 5

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The former head of CRA, the predecessor of global miner Rio Tinto, Sir Roderick Carnegie, yesterday said at the opening of a retrospective exhibition into paintings of the Pilbara region in Western Australia that the mining sector in the 1970s was “under attack” from environmentalists, politicians and activist groups.

“We needed something to show we were a part of society - and I think that’s just as true today, even though Rio and BHP are now global companies, you must be part of your societies,” Sir Roderick said. Page 2.

Irrigators yesterday claimed that the Federal Government is lacking a proper plan for managing the environment after it was revealed that the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder used only 387 out of 778 gigalitres available to reviving the country’s wetlands and rivers in 2010-11.

“The Commonwealth has plenty of water and no idea what to do with it  it highlights the perversity of a basin plan without an environmental watering plan,” Anthony Couroupis, chief executive of Murray Irrigation, said. Page 3.

An internal document leaked from the Australian Industry Greenhouse Network, a lobby group that represents some of the country’s largest polluters, will this year argue that the Federal Government should abandon its renewable energy target because it does little for the environment and is economically unsound.

“We think any technology targets are irrelevant,” Michael Hitchens, chief executive of the network, said. Page 4.

-- Airlines have drawn the ire of their frequent-flyer members following the introduction of an online auction service for spare seats at the front of the aircraft.

Called Plusgrade, the system allows passengers to bid over the internet to upgrade their seat from economy to business class or business class to first class.

Customers are given the opportunity to set a minimum and maximum bid and are notified with a new flight itinerary a few days before their flight. Virgin Atlantic, however, said the service was not available for flights out of Australia. Page 5.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, Chris Craigie, SC, yesterday announced that a 1100-page report by workplace tribunal Fair Work Australia into the Health Services Union was effectively useless in terms of pressing charges because it did not qualify as a brief of evidence.

The revelation means that Fair Work Australia has not come any closer to bringing criminal charges against anyone found to have been involved in impropriety at the union, despite spending three years and millions of taxpayer dollars on the inquiry. Page 1.

An investigation by workplace arbiter Fair Work Australia into the national office of the Health Services Union has found that Labor MP Craig Thomson, former national secretary of the union, had bypassed the chain of command by hiring staffers without the required authority.

Terry Nassios, the investigator at Fair Work Australia who compiled the report, wrote that the national office also did not produce a yearly financial return in 2006-07 and failed to hire a national auditor. Page 1.

The Federal Government will double the funding for the Australian Press Council while also imposing a four-year notice period on members who wish to leave the organisation.

The council, which regulates Australian print media and will be renamed as the News Media Council, was criticised in a recent parliamentary inquiry for being a “toothless tiger”. Page 1.

Industry yesterday warned that investment beneficial to productivity could be hampered by a Federal Government proposal to cut the accelerated depreciation scheme for the mining, gas, oil and transport sectors in the upcoming federal budget.

John Lee, chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum lobby group, said in a letter to Prime Minister Julia Gillard that airlines’ capacity to refit their existing fleet would be “threatened” if the government went ahead with the proposal. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Tony Shepherd, the incoming head of the Business Council of Australia, yesterday said in an address that Australia’s national confidence was being damaged by a dearth of political vision and leadership.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to lock in prosperity and high living standards for future generations  but we can’t see where we are heading. Our leaders, federal and state, and from all sides of politics, don’t seem to have a vision for Australia,” Mr Shepherd said. Page 1.

The Chief Judge at Common Law, Justice Peter McClellan, last week said in a speech that major parts of the community would be alienated by the justice system if it tried to eliminate an emotional perspective on crime.

“There is a risk that the construct of ‘informed community values’ may be code for something else: the values of a particular section of the community. One that is well-educated, well-off, mostly untroubled by crime, or at least violent crime, and generally unrepresentative of the community at large,” he added. Page 1.

An inquiry by the New South Wales gaming authority yesterday heard from a senior manager at The Star casino that he was trying to be funny when he told two other managers that he had discovered and tasted a “line” of cocaine in a high roller’s bathroom.

The substance was later identified as “concrete dust” by the casino, according to a report by the authority released last year. Page 3.

-- Rebecca Louise Sloane and her husband, Alan Robert, yesterday plead guilty to multiple counts of arson and theft over the course of 10 months.

The pair admitted setting fire to cars and houses in West Australia’s Kalgoorlie in a bid to get away from their children. The West Australian Supreme Court’s Justice Lindy Jenkins said the case was without “precedents”. The husband was sentenced to nine years and nine months incarceration, while his wife will spend 14 months in prison. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Australia’s men’s cycling team pursuit came off second best against England yesterday in the 4000 metre finals of the World Track Cycling Championships after the latter posted a new world record of 3 minutes 53.295 seconds.

The event is the last major meeting before the London Olympics later this year. “It feels like we’ve had a big kick in the guts,” Jack Bobridge, member of the Australian team, said. Page 1.

The Victorian Building Commission’s budget is A$3 million in the red after it was found that the regulator had been entertaining construction executives at the Australian Open tennis and in corporate boxes at Australian Football League games last year.

“The money going out of the place was astronomical,” a source said. Victorian Ombudsman George Brouwer is currently investigating claims that officials at the regulator halted inquiries into building practitioners in exchange for bribes. Page 1.

General David Hurley, chief of the Defence Force, has launched a full inquiry into the death of a soldier in Afghanistan last year. Lieutenant Marcus Case, a member of the 6th Aviation regiment, passed away when a CH-47D Chinook helicopter crashed.

An investigation was ordered into the incident by army chief Lieutenant-General David Morrison to discover any potential safety issues from the crash. That inquiry was reportedly finalised late last year, although General Hurley said the report would not be published. Page 2.

National and state parks in Victoria could be closed over the Easter weekend after rangers voted to strike in response to the state government’s refusal to improve its 2.5 percent annual pay rise offer.

The Victorian government has pledged to employ “strike breakers” or non-unionised workers over the weekend to open the gates, although a source said that the gates were immediately re-locked in a similar bout of industrial action earlier this year. Page 3.

