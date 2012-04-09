PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

A review of the Queensland election based on electoral demographics has revealed that Bob Katter’s Australia Party could hold a majority in the Senate if the results of the state poll were mirrored in a federal election. Former Labor senator John Black, who produced the analysis, estimated that 46 of the Labor government’s current lower house members would lose their seats at the next election, including Simon Crean, Wayne Swan, Stephen Smith, Greg Combet and Bill Shorten. Page 1.

ME Bank, a mid-tier lender owned by an alliance of superannuation funds, has been successfully urged to restructure by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority amid concerns that clients and shareholders’ interests were being threatened by ME’s complicated cross-ownership model. The banking regulator questioned whether ME’s operations would be safe should an affiliated business run into trouble, which led to the bank and its fully-owned subsidiary, ME Portfolio Management, splitting from Industry Super Holdings, a holding company. Page 1.

The Federal Government will be lobbied by state premiers this week not to pull A$1.5 billion in funding to the states as the former attempts to find measures to deliver a budget surplus. Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan has refused to announce which ventures will be cut in next month’s budget, although the Victorian government has estimated that approximately 20 programs could be cut. Page 3.

New South Wales Premier Barry O‘Farrell has been criticised within politics and by industry over comments that the state had “no need for a second Sydney airport at this point of time”. The stance has been described as “absurd” by Joe Hockey, shadow treasurer for the Federal Opposition, while other Coalition MPs have been encouraging the Premier to reverse his position. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The Business Council of Australia will today publish a document that claims that Australian businesses are missing out on securing lucrative trade from Asian economies like China and India because of rising labour costs and low productivity. “If we are not sufficiently competitive, we risk missing out on opportunities and losing ground in our existing markets,” the lobby group’s paper will say. Page 1.

A slump in natural gas prices in the United States is threatening the growth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from Australia, analysts have warned. The fall in prices has increased the attractiveness of LNG ventures in the United States, coming at a time when the country’s shale gas industry is booming. Global gas producer BG Group has recently increased its focus on exports from the United States ahead of expanding its facility in Queensland as a method of meeting its medium-term volume goals. Page 1.

The Federal Government is continuing to monitor the launch of the 30-metre tall Unha-3 missile from North Korea, which is scheduled for April 15. “The Australian government has expressed its deep concern about plans by North Korea to launch a satellite  using a long-range missile,” the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said last night. North Korea says the satellite is designed to monitor natural resources and crops. Page 1.

Joe de Bruyn, national secretary of the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association, yesterday supported a push to encourage the Federal Government to subsidise nannies for families. “I think the system we have at the moment is extremely discriminatory in that depending on what type of childcare you use, you may or may not get a benefit,” Mr de Bruyn said. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Spending on infrastructure in New South Wales has more than doubled over the last five years according to an audit of the state’s finances ordered by the state’s Premier, Barry O‘Farrell. However, Michael Lambert, former Treasury secretary and author of the audit, argued that infrastructure spending over the last 15 years had been inefficient. Another report compiled by Russell Ross from the University of Sydney separately confirmed that there had been no underinvestment in infrastructure. Page 1.

The family of a Sri Lankan politician living in Australia believe he was kidnapped on the weekend as part of a move by the Sri Lankan government to crackdown on dissidents. Premakumar Gunaratnam moved to Australia in 2006 under the Federal Government’s skilled migration program, but a leaked document from Sri Lanka’s intelligence agencies claims that he offered false documents to the Australian embassy in order to flee the country. The Sri Lankan government’s claims remain unconfirmed. Page 1.

The New South Wales government’s audit on environmental practices and mine safety in the state, which was an election promise aimed at allaying community concerns about coal seam gas and coal exploration, failed to find a coal seam gas venture that was seeping contaminated water. The failure has raised questions over the legitimacy of the audit, given that the leak in question was reported by Santos, owner of the drilling site, earlier this year. Page 1.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed that income from tourists is expected to drop to A$2.63 billion in February, the lowest amount in a month since December 2007. Tourists spend around A$100 million a month less on services like hotels or flights than 12 months ago. However, Robbie Cooke, chief executive of online accommodation website Wotif.com, said Australia was seeing an influx of visitors from Asia. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Some of the submissions to workplace arbiter Fair Work Australia have called for the definition of minimum working hours to be cut to as little as 90 minutes a day for students, while also arguing that wages for casual workers on weekends should be reduced. “What employer groups want is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week economy in which they have all the flexibility, the power and control over who works when and how little they are paid,” Jeff Lawrence, secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, said. Page 1.

The senior officials who yesterday demanded that Michael Williamson resign as national president of the Health Services Union (HSU) are also working behind the scenes to remove Kathy Jackson, national secretary of the union, from its leadership. Ms Jackson was not invited to take part in a teleconference of the HSU national executive yesterday, despite being a member. Chris Brown, acting national president, yesterday said that Mr Williamson’s removal was “for the good of the union and the members of the union”. Page 1.

A national program backed by the federal government and formulated by the states of South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria has been set into motion to arrest a drop in the numbers of the eastern regent parrot species, which has just 1500 breeding pairs in the wild. The parrots feed around 15 kilometres away from their riverine home in the mallee woodlands. “They like to feed on mallee vegetation but breed in red gums, so they have this funny kind of commuter lifestyle,” Victor Hurley, co-author of the recovery program, said. Page 2.

Economist Carolyn Evans yesterday said that an analysis of figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found that more older women are re-entering the workforce and keeping their jobs because they lacked the funds to go into retirement. “They had effectively arrived at a choice of living in genteel poverty for another 40 years - not starving, but no holidays, no treats and no fun,” Ms Evans said. Page 3.

