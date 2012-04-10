PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - April 11

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Harry Hickling, former managing director of APV Automotive Components, which was placed into receivership yesterday, blamed Australian Manufacturing Workers Union organisers for the company’s demise. Mr Hickling said the union had recommended that its members accept a deal of 25 voluntary redundancies, but local shop stewards for the union went against the recommendation and convinced staff to reject the deal. The company supplies automotive parts to car makers such as General Motors Holden, Ford and Toyota. Page 1.

Tom Parry, chairman of First State Super, one of the largest union-supported superannuation funds in Australia, has lobbied for governments to legally empower super boards with the authority to fire directors. The suggestion comes after Mr Parry revealed he could not sack Michael Williamson, the besieged head of the Health Services Union, as a trustee of the fund despite the latter facing fraud charges and an investigation by workplace tribunal Fair Work Australia. Page 1.

The Federal Government is considering whether to slash A$2 billion in subsidies for nursing homes in next month’s federal budget in a bid to deliver a surplus. The government is considering a range of measures to find savings, including reclassifying some patients as requiring a “medium” level of care as opposed to a “high” level, which would generate A$6416 in annual savings per resident. Labor is also considering slashing payments to nursing homes for basic living costs by 5 percent. Page 1.

Three of the wealthiest men in Australia are poised to launch legal action against Football Federation Australia after the governing body refused a proposal by mining magnate Nathan Tinkler to hand back the licence to operate and own the Newcastle Jets A-League soccer club. Clive Palmer is also on the verge of launching a A$22 million case against the federation after it revoked his licence to own the Gold Coast United football club earlier this year. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Queensland Premier Campbell Newman yesterday said he would seek legal advice and consult with Western Australia, Victoria and New South Wales about mounting a legal challenge in the High Court against the Federal Government’s carbon tax. Jarrod Bleijie, Attorney-General of Queensland, has reportedly asked for urgent advice but it is not expected to arrive before Mr Newman attends his first Council of Australian Governments meeting later this week. Page 1.

Industry is lobbying the federal and state governments to cut excessive environmental approval and assessment processes, which they argued was threatening A$900 billion in infrastructure and resources projects. The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Australia Industry Group and the Business Council of Australia last night released a joint statement requesting that governments focus on limiting the national reform agenda at the Council of Australian Governments meeting to sections that would benefit the economy the most. Page 1.

The Australian Federal Police’s assistance in rescuing 120 Afghan asylum seekers was acknowledged by a senior Indonesian police official yesterday. The Federal Police called Indonesia’s national water police headquarters on Sunday morning to inform them about an ailing vessel, enabling the refugees to be transferred to the chemical tanker Hermia before it sank.Page 1.

Royal Dutch Shell and Woodside Petroleum are planning to conduct a A$350 million program to drill for oil off the coast of West Australia in a region that the state government describes as “one of the most pristine marine areas in the world”. The Rowley Shoals is rated by green groups and divers alongside the Great Barrier Reef for its marine life and coral but is less popular due to its remote location. Paul Gamblin from the World Wildlife Fund said the Shoals was a “clear example of what should be a no-go area for the oil and gas industry”. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

An inquiry into The Star was told yesterday that its former managing director, Sid Vaikunta, was nicknamed “sniffing Sid” and was seen displaying “all the behaviours of drug abuse” during an employee forum last year. Greg Culpan, a former pit boss at the casino, testified to the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority that Mr Vaikunta was “sniffing his nose incessantly like it seemed to be itchy all the time, he was very animated, his eyes were enlarged and he seemed to have an extreme amount of energy”. The inquiry continues. Page 1.

The head of the Health Services Union, Michael Williamson, reportedly had a secret American Express Centurion card which he was using to cover A$30,000 in personal expenses each month. The allegations have surfaced as the union faces multiple corruption inquiries into Mr Williamson and its former secretary, Craig Thomson, who is now a federal Labor MP. Page 1.

A group of asylum seekers from China have said that they will continue to attempt to sail to New Zealand. The group consists of 10 members of the Falun Gong movement, which is banned in China. “We don’t have any protection and our safety at risk, our lives have been threatened and there’s no freedom of religion in China,” one of the refugees said Yesterday. Prime Minister Julia Gillard said the Chinese could not be withheld in Australia, as they had not requested asylum and were making the voyage on a seaworthy vessel. Page 1.

The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union yesterday announced that asbestos had been discovered in 14 locations at the Barangaroo development in Sydney, New South Wales. The union’s 150 members working on the site will suspend construction until the asbestos has been removed. Brian Parker, state secretary for the union, said a nearby childcare centre may have also been exposed to some asbestos fibres. Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Victorian Building Commission has failed to prevent surveying firms from employing unregistered inspectors for years, resulting in construction taking place on thousands of homes in the state. Around 30 consultants and officials are being investigated for corruption, harassment and misconduct by the building regulator, which is currently under fire for treating executives from local builders to dinners and football matches. Page 1.

Kathryn Booth, a leading medical lawyer with Maurice Blackburn, yesterday called for coroners to investigate stillbirths in order to provide answers to parents about the death of their child. “The birth of a baby should be a time of celebration, and when something goes horribly wrong, there should be an opportunity to ask why,” Ms Booth, who manages around 12 stillbirth claims annually, said. Page 1.

The Federal Government has been accused of ignoring the effects of the mining boom on struggling manufacturers, with steel workers today meeting in Melbourne to lobby for a response to the “crisis” in their industry. The Australian Workers Union today will publish a paper saying that “the high dollar makes the case for action on the demand side even more urgent”. “Growth in [New South Wales] and Victoria is flat due to the majority of manufacturers residing in the south-east of the country,” the paper will say. Page 2.

The second longest serving prime minister in Australia, John Howard, yesterday received an honorary doctorate from Macquarie University. In an address to graduates, Mr Howard commented that Australia was “blessed in so many ways” and that the country has “a very big and enduring relationship with the most peaceful and remarkable country mankind has seen - the United States”. However, he added that Australia did not have to favour the United States over China in regards to foreign policy. Page 2.

