PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - April 12

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The Federal Government yesterday was criticised by local manufacturers for policies that financially support large steel makers like OneSteel and BlueScope Steel at the cost of smaller businesses that are struggling to cope with the high level of the Australian dollar. “That’s what annoys me, the government has its blinkers on,” Lynne Piacentini, director of Page Steel, said. Page 1.

Richard McIndoe, chief executive of electricity retailer TRUenergy, has been named in a lawsuit for poorly dealing with sexual harassment complaints from a former employee. Kate Shea, former director of corporate and government affairs at TRUenergy, said she was fired after lodging a number of complaints about the behaviour of Kevin Holmes, the then chief financial officer, at a business event two years ago. TRUenergy is currently preparing for its A$4 billion initial public offering later this year. Page 1.

The A$4.6 billion AGEST superannuation fund yesterday warned the Federal Government that its proposed merger with AustralianSuper may have to be postponed if it is forced to book investment losses rather than carry them into the new entity. “Within the next five to seven days we have to make a call on the merger ... if we don’t get [the relief] we would have to wait until the markets recover so we don’t have to crystallise our capital losses,” Cath Bowtell, chief executive of AGEST, said. Page 3.

The managing director of the equity capital markets team at investment bank Goldman Sachs, Lidia Ranieri, has won a legal battle to sell a property housing a brothel in Surry Hills, New South Wales. The owner of the business, 66-year-old Peter Johnson, yesterday claimed in the New South Wales Supreme Court that Ms Ranieri had sold the business out from under him. Justice Robert McDougall yesterday removed a caveat preventing the sale of the property, which will continue to operate as a brothel according to its new owner, John Hills. Page 5.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Global miner BHP Billiton yesterday announced that it was shutting down its Norwich Park mine in Queensland after increasing costs, a drop in the price of coal, a long running dispute with unions and flooding last year rendered the venture unprofitable. Ian Macfarlane, spokesman on resources for the Federal Opposition, said the union’s campaign was taking Australia “back to the darkest days of union militancy”. A spokesman for Federal Workplace Relations Minister Bill Shorten, however, criticised Mr. Macfarlane of playing politics. Page 1.

The mining boom in West Australia has also led to a surge in employment for indigenous Australians and their remote communities, with Aborigines accounting for nearly half of the workforce in the state’s lucrative Pilbara region. Indigenous Australians make up 40 percent of staff at iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group’s port operations, with yearly turnover of workers at the state’s Port Hedland facility almost nil. “I’ve worked elsewhere in the Pilbara and the numbers were never that good,” Fortescue’s Kevin McLean said. Page 1.

Peter Leahy, a former chief of the Australian army, yesterday warned that Australia should remain cautious when expanding its military ties to the United States to avoid “increased tension and even conflict” with China. “Australia’s clear and firm policy is to engage constructively with China as it continues its remarkable growth and development,” a spokesperson for Prime Minister Julia Gillard said today. Page 1.

A report compiled by diversified financial services group PricewaterhouseCoopers has revealed that the Federal Government’s proposed national workplace safety reforms will cost Victorian businesses A$3.44 billion over five years, with the transition costing more than A$800 million. “The so-called reform would take Victorian business backwards and impact severely on the productivity of the state’s small businesses,” Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu said last night. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Mike Mrdak, head of the Federal Transport Department, has written to Sydney Airport Corporation to ask for the opening of talks on a second airport in New South Wales, most likely in the state’s south-west. Federal Transport Minister Anthony Albanese is expected this week to ask for cabinet approval on a response to a joint state-federal study on a second airport in the state, which argued that “the chance to secure the future of aviation in the Sydney region may be lost altogether” if action was not taken. Page 1.

Leaked emails have revealed that John Robertson, leader of the opposition in New South Wales, was warned by union official Peter O‘Toole about Michael Williamson, the national president of the Health Services Union and national president of the Australian Labor Party in 2009-10. “Didn’t I mention the number of times Michael had been mugged at [automatic teller machines] and had to withdraw additional money with the union credit card?” Mr O‘Toole said in the email. Mr Williamson is being investigated for allegations of corruption. Page 1.

The state funeral for the former deputy prime minister and Labor politician Lionel Bowen was held at St Mary’s Cathedral in New South Wales yesterday. Several eulogies paid tribute to Mr Bowen’s humility and decency, while others spoke of the former politician’s love of the track. “He was complex, ambitious and passionate in his policy interests,” journalist and broadcaster Kerry O‘Brien said. Page 1.

The little sister of champion sprinter Black Caviar was the crown jewel of the Australian Easter yearling sales yesterday after the filly was sold to BC3 Thoroughbreds for A$2.6 million. “She is a filly you would not even generally get to buy ... we are not going to be able to buy Black Caviar and certainly not buy All Too Hard, so this is the last opportunity [to get part of the family],” trainer Danny O‘Brien said. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The International Monetary Fund yesterday warned in its latest Global Financial Stability report that the viability of Australia’s pension and retirement schemes is being threatened by the increasing life expectancy of the country’s 60-year-olds. “Unexpected longevity, while clearly beneficial for individuals and society as a whole, is a financial risk for governments and defined-benefit pension providers, who will have to pay out more in social security benefits and pensions than expected,” the report said. Page 1.

A photograph of a woman in a bikini in a suburb in Victoria’s Melbourne has led to the arrest of a man in the United States responsible for hacking into a series of government law enforcement websites and the release of police officers’ personal details. According to an affidavit filed by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, the photo was taken from an iPhone. Authorities then used the photo’s GPS co-ordinates to discover where it was taken, which led to a trail of information that uncovered the location of the accused in the United States. Page 1.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) has been offering information to the Federal Government on green groups protesting against coal mining. Bob Brown, leader of the Australian Greens, yesterday described the revelation as “intolerable” that the government would use the intelligence agency to monitor environmental groups. “It’s the cabinet, it’s the Labor government that’s happy to use the police and ASIO against community groups, against ordinary people,” Senator Brown said. Page 1.

Premakumar Gunaratnam, a Sri Lankan political campaigner who claims he was kidnapped and tortured by the Sri Lanka secret police, yesterday said he would have been murdered if Australian diplomats had not intervened. “I have no doubt that if I didn’t have the Australian government’s support I would have been killed just like my brother and hundreds of other political activists and journalists have been killed,” he said. Mr. Gunaratnam was due to be elected leader of the Frontline Socialist Party faction the day of his abduction. Page 2.

