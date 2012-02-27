PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - Feb 28

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday was formulating a shuffle of the Federal Cabinet after defeating former foreign minister Kevin Rudd in a ballot for the Labor leadership by 71 votes to 31 votes. Five senior ministers supported Mr Rudd in his push, including Infrastructure Minister Anthony Albanese, Immigration Minister Chris Bowen, Manufacturing Minister Kim Carr, Housing Minister Robert McClelland and Resources Minister Martin Ferguson. However, supporters of Mr Rudd are not expecting retribution in promotions or future pre-selections. Page 1.

--A superannuation fund that covers around 20,000 itinerant employees is paying commissions and fees into the pockets of influential trade unions. FuturePlus Super, the largest unit of financial planner Chifley Financial Services with more than A$300 million in assets, paid A$3.5 million in “commissions and management fees” in the 2010-11 financial year. Chifley is jointly owned by the Energy Industry Superannuation Scheme, Australian Workers Union, the Electrical Trades Union and Unions New South Wales. Page 1.

--Observers believe media mogul James Packer’s Crown Ltd will begin lobbying state governments for special tax incentives after acquiring 10 percent of rival casino group Echo Entertainment Ltd and proposing the establishment of a A$1 billion casino and hotel at Barangaroo in Sydney. Analysts yesterday pointed out that Crown’s casino in Melbourne is taxed at a higher rate for VIP gamblers than Echo’s VIP business in Queensland and Sydney, with Mr Packer’s company expected to lobby the Victorian government to reduce the tax rate. Page 3.

--The Victorian government is conducting a review of the state’s WorkCover and transport accident compensation systems, but has refused to publicise the hearing’s terms of reference. According to a spokesman for the government, the inquiry “is a government request for internal advice, not a comprehensive public review”. James MacKenzie, former chairman of the WorkCover Authority and a leading company director, asked, “If there is no hidden agenda or ideological outcome in the government’s mind, why not release the terms of reference?” Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--The Federal Government yesterday was encouraged to abolish restrictions on local businesses purchasing cheaper international carbon permits, with industry warning that Labor’s proposed 50 percent cap on foreign permits will drive up prices for consumers. The Business Council of Australia, in a submission to a commission held by the Department of Climate Change and Energy Efficiency, also argued for the scrapping of a floor price on carbon permits from 2015 and an additional fee for firms that acquire permits below the floor price. Page 2.

--Community aged care provider and hospital operator Catholic Health Australia will tomorrow call for a national apology for victims of forced adoption after the release of a parliamentary inquiry’s report. Around 150,000 forced adoptions are believed to have taken place in the 1950s and 1960s, with the inquiry hearing from more than 400 women about how institutions incarcerated pregnant teenagers and forced them to work before signing adoption papers. Catholic Health has also called for counselling to be offered to victims. Page 2.

--An unnamed former Australian senator has told global security intelligence service Stratfor that mining officials in China are surprised to learn that bribes are not required to secure mining projects in Australia. The revelation was one of five million leaked emails from Stratfor, published by the whistleblower website WikiLeaks. “They simply cannot get it in their heads that the rule of law applies to mining projects in Australia, ” the e-mail says. Page 3.

--The former leader of the Liberal Party in New South Wales, Kerry Chikarovski, is facing damage to her post-political career after the Therapeutic Goods Administration warned Chika Health that several of its herbal products could be banned for making unsupportable claims. The ex-politician’s herbal medicines business sells a variety of herbal weight-loss treatments, including Suprexxa Hunger Buster and Suprexxa Fat Burner Max, but the drug regulator has refuted the products claims, which include stimulating “the body’s natural fat burning processes”. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Clover Moore, Lord Mayor of the City of Sydney, yesterday claimed New South Wales Premier Barry O‘Farrell was subverting proper planning by publicly supporting a proposal to establish a second casino in a restricted area of Sydney’s Barangaroo. Media mogul James Packer in a radio interview said that 80 percent of tourists from China wanted to visit a casino, and that Australia needed a facility that could compete with rival offerings in Macau and Singapore. Page 1.

--Cui Liru, president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, yesterday warned that Australia could no longer rely on its trade links with China to mask the strategic disparity between the two nations. Mr Liru, who is one of the most senior advisers to the Chinese government, said in a report launched jointly with the Australian National University that “the longstanding model for the relationship [between Australia and China], of which economic complementarity has formed the cornerstone, no longer suffices”. Page 2.

--Telstra revealed its pricing plans for the national broadband network yesterday, with the telecommunications giant set to charge users between A$80 a month and A$150 a month for services. Under the terms of the plans, customers will be locked into at least a two-year contract and will be required to pay for telephone rental over the aging copper lines, despite the optic-fibre network being designed to accommodate voice services. Other carriers have released internet and voice plans which do not require the rental of a copper line. Page 3.

--The New South Wales (NSW) government is considering the introduction of “screen doors” between trains and platforms, along with the speeding up of trains, in a bid to improve peak hour conditions on the state’s rail network. According to tender documents released by Transport for NSW, the screen doors could allow passengers to stand 50 centimetres closer to the platform, which would alleviate crowding on the platform. However, the doors could also delay the time trains take to stop at each station. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--One of the key men behind the removal of Kevin Rudd as prime minister in 2010, Mark Arbib, resigned from the ministry yesterday after the Labor caucus overwhelmingly supported Julia Gillard as Prime Minister by 71 votes to 31 votes. Senator Arbib, who was minister for sport and assistant treasurer, said his resignation would help Labor “rebuild after the ballot and heal itself”. Page 1.

--The Victorian government today will introduce legislation to prevent thousands of prosecutions from collapsing because of a failure by police to swear out affidavits properly. The legislation will be retrospective on any affidavits sworn before November 12 2011, although it will not affect cases where courts have already ruled to exclude evidence. “If this legislation were not enacted, there would potentially be a heavy toll on victims of crime, community safety and our court system,” Victorian Attorney-General Robert Clark said. Page 1.

--An expert report released yesterday has advised the Federal Government establish “universal and equitable access” to dental health for all Australians, although it has admitted such a move is “potentially very costly”. Some Australians can wait up to five years to get treatment through the public dental system, with the average waiting time being 27 months. Federal Health Minister Tanya Plibersek yesterday said any recommendation from the report would have to be “managed in a fiscally responsible way and phased in over a period of time”. Page 2.

--Betezy, the operator of gambling websites associated with three National Rugby League clubs and four Australian Football League clubs, is on the verge of losing its bookmaker’s licence pending the outcome of a hearing by the Northern Territory Licensing Commission. The commission, which has the authority to cancel Betezy’s licence, is investigating claims that the bookmaker has not fully paid clubs for the right to run the “white label” websites, with a lawsuit alleging that Betezy owed more than A$200,00 in fees and a share of profits from one site. Page 2.