PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - Feb 29

Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Former prime minister Paul Keating yesterday released a statement confirming that media mogul James Packer’s Crown Ltd would not be permitted to build a casino and luxury hotel in the public parkland of the A$6 billion Barangaroo development in Sydney. However, Mr Keating added that the casino group was free to negotiate with developer Lend Lease over a development towards the southern part of Barangaroo. Page 1.

- - - -

Michael Lambert, the former head of the New South Wales (NSW) Treasury, yesterday claimed that NSW Premier, Barry O‘Farrell, had passed up a “golden opportunity” to fully privatise the state’s electricity assets. “That was a golden opportunity which they haven’t taken up  I can’t see any public policy reason for not doing that,” Mr Lambert, who was also appointed to audit the state government’s finances last year, said. Page 3.

- - - -

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart has cancelled ransom insurance for her three eldest children, although she wants to outlay A$20 million to maintain the policy for herself, her youngest daughter Ginia and her grandchildren, it was revealed yesterday. The cost of the policy doubled after details of it were publicised in the fallout of the family’s ongoing legal battle, where the three eldest children are attempting to remove Ms Rinehart as trustee of a trust which is valued at more than A$3 billion. Page 3.

- - - -

Elmer Funke Kupper, chief executive of the Australian Securities Exchange, yesterday warned that the practice of major investment banks trading shares secretly is threatening the stockmarket’s basic function to list new firms and allow small investors to trade. Mr Funke Kupper said up to 30 percent of trades took place outside of the open market. “Uncontrolled growth of that activity may start to impact on the three things which the exchange is about: capital formation, investment and risk management,” he added. Page 3.

- - - -

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Political supporters of Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday scuttled a plan by her to install former New South Wales Premier Bob Carr as foreign minister after they demanded that Simon Crean or Stephen Smith fill the vacancy left by Kevin Rudd’s resignation. Ms Gillard had planned to launch the former premier into the Senate to fill the spot left by former New South Wales factional head Mark Arbib, who resigned earlier this week. Page 1.

- - - -

Fresh footage of animal cruelty inside Indonesian abattoirs has been released by advocacy group Animals Australia, with one of the facilities believed to be a slaughterhouse accredited by Australian authorities. The RSPCA yesterday said the image showcased 46 possible violations of the Federal Government’s animal welfare regulations, which was introduced following the release of graphic footage of animal cruelty in Indonesian abattoirs last year. Page 1.

- - - -

The former national president of the Australian Labor Party and a noted advocate of indigenous rights, Warren Mundine, yesterday pledged to be a “team player” if selected by the party to fill the Senate seat left open by Mark Arbib’s resignation earlier this week. Indigenous federal Liberal MP Ken Wyatt and key indigenous leader Noel Pearson yesterday supported Mr Mundine’s bid. “For indigenous policy, he would give more backbone to Labor’s position,” Mr Pearson, founder of the Cape York Institute for Policy and Leadership think-tank, said. Page 1.

- - - -

Figures from the Climate Change Department have confirmed that the power generation industry could be forced to raise almost A$4 billion to acquire carbon tax permits, according to electricity generators. The department’s research found the industry was responsible for generating approximately 170 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions last financial year. Page 1.

- - - -

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

A new report due to be published today by the National Farmers’ Federation will reveal a drop in farm businesses over the last four years, with thousands of workers leaving the agriculture industry. However, the report also shows a jump in farm export earnings to A$32.5 billion. “We’re seeing continuing uptake of new technology that reduces the number of staff required to do the jobs. That’s why we have fewer people working in the field,” Jock Laurie, president of the federation, said. Page 1.

- - - -

A leaked email from global intelligence firm Statfor has revealed that prosecutors in the United States have drawn up secret charges to level against Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks. The email was one of 5 million published by the whistleblower website earlier this week which it says outline “how a private intelligence agency works, and how they target individuals for their corporate and government clients”. Page 1.

- - - -

Families and single Australians on high incomes are set to be the biggest hit after health insurers opted to increase premiums by an average of 5.06 percent, or approximately A$150 a year. The rise comes after the Federal Government successfully passed legislation to means test the health insurance rebate, which will come into force from the start of July. Matthew Cuming, spokesman for the iSelect health insurance advisory website, yesterday warned that many companies would raise their premiums beyond the average rate. Page 2.

- - - -

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Tracey Cocks, vice president of the Fosters Carers of Association of Victoria, yesterday told an inquiry that her out-of-pocket expenses as a foster parent amounted to A$65,000 annually “after tax, after reimbursement”. Ms Cocks, who looks after four children, questioned how the Victorian government would encourage people to foster children “if they realise they’re going to be paying for it themselves”. Page 1.

- - - -

A report into Victoria’s child protection framework has recommended that priests should be legally required to report suspicions of child abuse to police. The review has called on mandatory reporting clauses, which currently cover medical professionals, authorities and teachers, should be broadened to include kindergarten teachers and childcare employees. Page 1.

- - - -

The Victorian government has taken the Federal Government to the Federal Court to appeal the latter’s decision to prevent a trial of cattle grazing in the Alpine National Park. Ryan Smith, Victorian Environment Minister, yesterday said Federal Environment Minister Tony Burke had not clearly outlined why the alpine grazing trial was “clearly unacceptable” under national environment legislation. The state government had sought to introduce 400 cows annually to the national park to test the effect of grazing on bushfires. Page 2.

- - - -

Lisa Fitzpatrick, state secretary of the Australian Nursing Federation, yesterday said while the union would honour a Federal Court order to abandon industrial action today, further action could still be launched in the coming days. Nurses have walked out of hospitals twice a day over the last five days, resulting in more than 140 operations being cancelled at 15 hospitals. Page 3.

- - - -