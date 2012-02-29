PRESS DIGEST-Australian General News - March 1

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com.au)

A subsidiary of contractor Leighton Holdings is being investigated by the anti-corruption division of the Iraqi Oil Ministry as to whether it paid bribes for information that allowed it to secure A$1.2 billion of tenders called the Sea Line Project. Iraqi officials yesterday said it was “more than likely” that Leighton Offshore was informed about its rivals bids, which allowed it to tender at the lowest price. Page 1. --

Local mining firms yesterday warned that a proposal by the Federal Attorney-General’s Department to toughen anti-bribery and corruption laws could threaten up to A$50 billion of investments on the African continent. The department has suggested making facilitation payments - sums of money paid to acquire government services - illegal with a maximum punishment of jail time and A$10 million in fines. Page 1. --

Campbell Newman, leader of the Queensland Liberal National Party, yesterday said he would embark upon a 100-day “business friendly” plan to revive the state’s economy if elected. Mr Newman outlined a revamp of the public sector, consolidation of the business approval process and a reduction in government waste as part of the package. “If we win we’ll hit the ground running and so we’ve got a schedule for 14 days, and we’ve got a schedule for the first 100 days,” Mr Newman added. Page 1. --

Don Argus, former chairman of global miner BHP Billiton and the chair of the Federal Government’s mining tax panel, yesterday attacked Labor for the poor design of the carbon tax and a failure to look at the goods and services tax (GST) in its reform agenda. “How one can exclude the GST from any reform agenda is beyond my comprehension,” Mr Argus said, adding that 90 percent of the government’s revenue was generated by only 10 taxes and that the remaining 115 should be simplified. Page 1. --

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Academics and key economists yesterday warned that the Federal Government’s decision to suddenly decline any further applications for solar hot-water rebates under the Renewable Energy Bonus Scheme was proof that injecting taxpayer dollars into unsustainable sectors was only setting up businesses to fail once the subsidies were axed. The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union yesterday warned that the decision could cost up to 1500 jobs. Page 1. --

Bob Carr, the former premier of New South Wales, yesterday contradicted Prime Minister Julia Gillard when he confirmed that he was offered the foreign ministry as a route into the Senate. Ms Gillard yesterday said a report detailing the offer was “completely untrue”, but one Labor MP said “it sounded like she was denying there was any contact at all, despite the fact that Carr has confirmed it”. “This was a mistake of the kind that caused people to question her leadership over recent months,” the MP added. Page 1. --

The chief timber body in Tasmania and the state’s logging agency have secretly formed an agreement to hand over the ownership of all conservation reserves to the local indigenous people. Observers say the revelation of the deal will enrage green groups because the new reserves will not become national parks managed by conservation groups. The agreement between the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, Forest Industries Association of Tasmania and Forestry Tasmania was reportedly struck earlier this week. Page 1. --

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The spat between shopping centre billionaire Frank Lowy and mining magnate Clive Palmer has taken a dramatic turn after Football Federation Australia, the ruling body of soccer in Australia, revoked the licence for Mr Palmer’s Gold Coast United club. The decision will prevent the club from participating in the A-League due to an alleged violation of the club participation agreement, although Mr Palmer has warned he will go to the courts to keep his side in the national competition. Page 1. --

Health regulators in Australia are reviewing their advice on cholesterol-lowering treatments after authorities in the United States announced statins - the most commonly prescribed drugs in Australia - will carry labels warning patients that they could increase the risk of cognitive impairment and diabetes. According to David Le Couteur, president of the Australasian Society for Clinical and Experimental Pharmacologists and Toxicologists, Australia’s rate of statin use is one of the highest in the world. Page 1. --

Figures due to be published today by the Education Department will show that enrolments at universities in New South Wales have jumped by more than 25 percent in the last five years. Universities have been over-enrolling for the last few years in preparation for a government reform to remove a cap on government-funded university places. Federal Tertiary Education Minister Chris Evans yesterday said the increase was a testament to the Labor government’s pledge to make tertiary education more accessible. Page 1. --

The Newcastle Knights will face off against the St George Illawarra Dragons tonight in the first round of this year’s National Rugby League season. Pundits are favouring the Knights to win tonight’s match, having secured the financial backing of billionaire mining magnate Nathan Tinkler and the Dragons’ former coach, Wayne Bennett, in the off-season. “For the first time in years there is a feeling that we have a team that can compete for the premiership,” Mr Tinkler said. Page 1. --

Bill O‘Chee, a former senator in the National Party and businessman, yesterday was identified as the most prolific Australian author of confidential economic and political reports to controversial international global intelligence firm Stratfor. The private intelligence agency has been targeted by WikiLeaks, with the whistleblower website earlier this week beginning the release of more than 5 million leaked emails from the company. According to some of the emails, Mr O‘Chee was rated “A” for source reliability. Page 3. --

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

A group of doctors in Victoria have opened a series of private “urgent care” clinics as an alternative to clinics run by general practitioners and emergency departments. Doctor Adam Janson, one of the founders of the clinics, yesterday said patients with acute issues like infections and broken bones could walk into the centres without an appointment and pay A$150 to be treated within an hour. “The level of service is crap  it’s really quite atrocious,” Dr Janson said in regards to treatment at public and private hospitals. Page 1. --

The council of trustees for the National Gallery of Victoria yesterday announced that Tony Ellwood, a former deputy director of the gallery and current head of the Queensland Art Gallery, had been appointed as its newest director. Mr Ellwood said he “wanted to give my commitment and my focus to the institution that I felt most passionate about”, having rejected an offer to interview for the same position at the Art Gallery of New South Wales last year. Page 1. --

A report tabled in Victorian Parliament by state Auditor-General Des Pearson yesterday has called for a A$3 billion injection into the state’s transport system to ensure it can cope with growing demand. According to the review, the Transport Department for years had failed to “effectively managed the rapid growth in public transport patronage” and “did not have the capability to foresee this growth or fully understand the root causes of poor performance”. Observers say the demand for public transport in Victoria will grow by 70 percent in the next 10 years. Page 1. --

Briefings into the Victorian government’s election policies will remain secret after a tribunal yesterday ruled the advice was exempt from freedom of information laws. The Victorian Civil and Administration Tribunal yesterday backed the Baillieu government’s move to suppress the “blue books”, the term given to advice from the state’s public sector to the incoming government after an election. Page 5.